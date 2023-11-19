Today marks a personal tech triumph! After years of attempts, I finally managed to set my old @msn.com email address as my primary alias.

A bit of backstory: I previously set up an outlook.co.nz alias and made it my primary. But my @msn.com address, which has been with me for ages, always held a special place in my digital heart.

Why the excitement? Well, for those of us who've been on the internet for a while, these old email addresses are more than just digital IDs. They're a part of our online journey, a nod to the early days of the internet.

So, here's to reliving a bit of digital nostalgia and embracing the old with the new! If you've been trying to do the same, don't give up. It's possible!