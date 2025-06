alasta: Unfortunately it's not surprising given the abuse and anti-social behaviour that I have been encountering lately when I am just minding my own business out on the street.

My 15 year-old daughter was called a whole bunch of things I won't repeat here - several of which could reasonably be termed as hate speech - by a screaming drunk on the bus yesterday morning. He was also screaming at the driver. There was no physical harm done and he was kicked off at the next stop.

That's a first time for her ... but drunks screaming abuse at strangers is as old as alcohol itself.

And I'm only half joking when I suggest that the Luxon government has already solved the ram-raid crisis - clearly, nothing has changed in the last 4 weeks, but it was astonishing how quickly we stopped getting breathless reports three times a day of yet another dairy being robbed once election day came around.

Which is all a round-about reason to say that although it's out there, of course, I think in reality there's a lot less "more" crime than the media has led us to believe. The last ram-raid "crisis" we had was just before Jacinda Ardern won the 2017 election, i.e. under the last National government.