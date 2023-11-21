Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNZ Post seeks clearance to acquire courier business assets of PBT Couriers
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#310784 21-Nov-2023 16:54
Send private message

From Commerce Commission:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has received an application from New Zealand Post Limited (NZ Post) seeking clearance for it, or any interconnected body corporate, to acquire certain courier business assets of PBT Group Limited (PBT). Specifically, NZ Post seeks to acquire PBT’s existing contracts with businesses who have signed contracts to use PBT’s courier services.

 

NZ Post and PBT are both suppliers of courier services in New Zealand.

 

NZ Post is a state-owned enterprise that provides mail, courier and logistics services. Relevant to the application, NZ Post operates a domestic small parcel courier business. It is the largest provider of such services in New Zealand.

 

PBT provides freight, courier and logistics services throughout New Zealand. It is 75% owned by Waterman Capital. Relevant to the application, PBT provides courier services primarily to business customers in New Zealand. It contracts approximately 200 courier van owner-operators to deliver its services. The contracts with these owner-operators are not being acquired by NZ Post.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic
rb99
3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3162176 21-Nov-2023 18:07
Send private message

Wish they'd take over Aramex. Can't remember the last time Aramex delivered on the day they said they would.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
quickymart
13758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3162235 21-Nov-2023 19:28
Send private message

I dunno if NZ Post taking over PBT would be a good thing, although I guess both are pretty mediocre, if I think about it.

LostBoyNZ
575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3162246 21-Nov-2023 20:26
Send private message

Personally I really hope it doesn't go through because less competition will surely lead to even higher prices.




Get a bonus $50 of Meta credit when buying a Quest 3S or Quest 3 from https://www.meta.com/referrals/link/LostBoyNZ

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal, PlayStation 5 consoles, Valve Index and more...



networkn
Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162249 21-Nov-2023 20:33
Send private message

rb99:

 

Wish they'd take over Aramex. Can't remember the last time Aramex delivered on the day they said they would.

 

 

I was actually surprised the other day, when I used one of my old tickets for an inter Auckland delivery. Pickup was within 60 minutes and delivery was same day.

rb99
3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3162254 21-Nov-2023 21:06
Send private message

I'll certainly be surprised if I ever get asked to sign for anything again. Parcels get signed for all right, by the courier.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

mattwnz
20069 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162280 21-Nov-2023 22:16
Send private message

NZ already seems to pay high courier fees if you don't have an account so I can't see this being good for competition and the consumer

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright