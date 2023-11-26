Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicFridge vs heat pump.......

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310844 26-Nov-2023 17:07
My folks are downsizing their house, but want to retain their monster sized fridge unit.

 

Suggested that they put the monster in the garage, and keep the fridge that's part of the chattels where it is, and just use the monster as storage.

 

But no.... my mother wants it in the main house, but only place it can fit, is under a heat pump.

 

To my thinking, this is a bad move......  heat above, fridge below trying to keep things cold... will the fridge have to work extra to keep its job in check any time the heat pump is on ? (Obviously mainly winter)

 

Am I right in my thinking ?




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3164051 26-Nov-2023 17:57
yep. you are correct.

 

its also going to generate heat which will fool the heatpump sensor...

 

 

 

where is the heatump?

 

surely not in the kitchen?

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164058 26-Nov-2023 18:08
Open plan, small place, heat pump points towards "lounge" area.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29712 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164086 26-Nov-2023 19:23
don't overthink it. if you need to put the fridge there, you put the fridge there.

 

if house too hot turn the temp down, if too cold put the temp up on the heat pump. the fridge will work regardless.

 

life is too short to overthink heat pumps...



SomeoneSomewhere
1783 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164088 26-Nov-2023 19:40
It's not ideal, but I agree that it's a total overthink. It's certainly far better than having two fridges.

 

A fridge is typically going to produce a similar amount of heat to maybe a TV, and far less than a moderately hotted up PC. 

 

 

 

That said, if the goal is downsizing, having a 'monster' fridge (especially if it's that plus another fridge) is a bit counter to that goal. A fridge for (presumably) two people does not need to feed a small army. 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164296 27-Nov-2023 07:08
I thought it was a combined fridge/freezer, but its not... its separate fridge/freezer, both monsters. So 2x the heat being output...... 

 

Why the heck they went for such monsters I have no clue.....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

johno1234
2733 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164298 27-Nov-2023 07:54
We also had no room for our monster fridge after moving so it’s in the garage the merely large fridge is in the kitchen. As a five person family the main fridge is enough and the monster in the garage is under utilised apart from the handy ice and filtered water.

An older couple using two fridges does sound crazy and a waste of money and power.

CrazyM
110 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #3164300 27-Nov-2023 08:04
If your concern is the heat from the fridge/freezers messing with the heat pump sensors you can always use a Sensibo (or similar) to control the heatpump. The Sensibo unit has its own temperature and humidity sensors so you can locate it away from the freezers



Paul1977
5005 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164430 27-Nov-2023 13:24
Does the kitchen have a fridge cavity for the one that comes with the house? If so, heat and power aside, seems silly wanting to keep a larger one that doesn't even fit in the kitchen? But I guess you already know that.

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164466 27-Nov-2023 15:20
Yes it does, and even has a fridge already there. But nope, my mother wants that removed and replaced with shelving, and these monsters to be put in place...... its a tiny place, and the fridge/freezer will dominate the room. But its what she wants......

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Paul1977
5005 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164478 27-Nov-2023 16:18
xpd:

 

Yes it does, and even has a fridge already there. But nope, my mother wants that removed and replaced with shelving, and these monsters to be put in place...... its a tiny place, and the fridge/freezer will dominate the room. But its what she wants......

 

 

Sounds like the classic "I want to downsize, but don't want to get rid of anything"!

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164481 27-Nov-2023 16:26
Paul1977:

 

xpd:

 

Yes it does, and even has a fridge already there. But nope, my mother wants that removed and replaced with shelving, and these monsters to be put in place...... its a tiny place, and the fridge/freezer will dominate the room. But its what she wants......

 

 

Sounds like the classic "I want to downsize, but don't want to get rid of anything"!

 

 

Bingo :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3164482 27-Nov-2023 16:27
Is the real issue “freezer space”?

 

 

 

oldies love filling up freezers….if that’s the main reason then maybe talk them into a standalone single door freezer for that purpose and have a fridge freezer in the space it should be?

