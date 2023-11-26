My folks are downsizing their house, but want to retain their monster sized fridge unit.

Suggested that they put the monster in the garage, and keep the fridge that's part of the chattels where it is, and just use the monster as storage.

But no.... my mother wants it in the main house, but only place it can fit, is under a heat pump.

To my thinking, this is a bad move...... heat above, fridge below trying to keep things cold... will the fridge have to work extra to keep its job in check any time the heat pump is on ? (Obviously mainly winter)

Am I right in my thinking ?