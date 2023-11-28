Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VTNZ Warrants of fitness can't tell break pad state failed Warrant.
Stu1

Uber Geek
#310886 28-Nov-2023 19:20
Desperate times I had to take my car to VTNZ for a warrant as my local garage is booked to next year. I failed the warrant as they could not tell what the status of my back right rear brake pad. They suggested I could take the wheel off at home and take a picture on my phone and bring it back in to show them.  I’ve had the 2014 corolla for 6 years never an issue. I have never had a garage tell me they can’t work out the depth of a pad . Is this normal these days?. I rang around a few garages today and have booked in on Friday to have them checked , just bemused at VTNZ

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165264 28-Nov-2023 19:24
' Brake ' and yes now when brake pads / shoes are low they can fail the WOF visual inspection is required



Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165268 28-Nov-2023 19:26
Do you have brake pads or shoes (drum) on the back of the car?

mentalinc
Uber Geek
  #3165271 28-Nov-2023 19:29
Suggest you take the photo, return and request the $60 fee for the inspection you performed for them!

 

But this is crazy concerning, I'd make a call or complaint to NZ Transport Agency




Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165272 28-Nov-2023 19:31
mentalinc:

 

But this is crazy concerning, I'd make a call or complaint to NZ Transport Agency

 

 

I would complain as well you take your car for a WOF inspection you pay the $$ then they should be able to complete the job

 

All cars have brakes that go for a WOF

Stu1

Uber Geek
  #3165273 28-Nov-2023 19:31
Linux:

 

Do you have brake pads or shoes (drum) on the back of the car?

 

 

They’re just normal back pads, he said as I have alloy wheels they couldn’t see them . 

Stu1

Uber Geek
  #3165274 28-Nov-2023 19:32
mentalinc:

 

Suggest you take the photo, return and request the $60 fee for the inspection you performed for them!

 

But this is crazy concerning, I'd make a call or complaint to NZ Transport Agency

 

 

its $85 now as well for the warrant now crazy price

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165275 28-Nov-2023 19:34
Stu1:

 

Linux:

 

Do you have brake pads or shoes (drum) on the back of the car?

 

 

They’re just normal back pads, he said as I have alloy wheels they couldn’t see them . 

 

 

@stu1 90% of the cars on the road have alloy rims. You need to go back to the WOF place and put your foot down!

 

Tell them to do the job you are paying them for ' WOF inspection ' it is not your job to do it

 
 
 
 

lxsw20
Uber Geek
  #3165276 28-Nov-2023 19:35
So he could tell the state of the rear left but not the rear right but he's blaming the mags??

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165278 28-Nov-2023 19:37
Stu1:

 

mentalinc:

 

Suggest you take the photo, return and request the $60 fee for the inspection you performed for them!

 

But this is crazy concerning, I'd make a call or complaint to NZ Transport Agency

 

 

its $85 now as well for the warrant now crazy price

 

 

I got a WOF few weeks back and it was $65 and it was at a testing station but not VTNZ

 

$85 is a rip off

Stu1

Uber Geek
  #3165291 28-Nov-2023 19:39
lxsw20:

 

So he could tell the state of the rear left but not the rear right but he's blaming the mags??

 

 

Yup he’s written check right inner break pad , they aren’t even really mags it’s a basic 2014 Corrolla hatch the wheels are 205/55/16 so not really  sporty?

snj

snj
Master Geek
  #3165292 28-Nov-2023 19:40
WT/NZTA would certainly like to hear that, sounds like you could almost take any photo of rear brakes and they'd pass it... which goes against the standards they're meant to comply with...

 

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/complaints/complaint-about-a-specific-matter/#complaint-certification, first step is contact VTNZ, but tell them you have the Waka Kotahi form ready to go. I'd also make of point of any resolution needs to involve them doing a mea culpa to WT/NZTA and remove the incorrect failure from the records. Stress the photo thing, because that is the most ludicrous part and an open door to issuing WOFs that aren't meant to be (which ultimately could lose them their license to issue them).

SATTV
Uber Geek
  #3165293 28-Nov-2023 19:40
If I recall the depth of pad is not a warrantable issue, you have to be able to stop from 30km/h in 6 or 7 meters ( I cant remember the specifics )

 

VTNZ use rollers to do this, mechanics will sometime have a box that they put in the car floor that measures. 

 

The mechanic next to us had a distance measured on the driveway for brake testing.

 

Unless things have changes I think they are taking the Micky.

 

John

 

 




Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165296 28-Nov-2023 19:46
@SATTV I am sure this has recently changed as my sister took her car for a WOF a number of months back and it only failed on low front brake pads

 

They were not down to the metal not even close actually. I wish I had a photo but I threw them out

 

I changed the front brake pads and it passed, I even said to my sister the front brake pads had about 50% of the meat left on them when compared to the brand new ones

Bung
Uber Geek
  #3165299 28-Nov-2023 19:52
Stu1:

 

Desperate times I had to take my car to VTNZ for a warrant as my local garage is booked to next year. I failed the warrant as they could not tell what the status of my back right rear brake pad. They suggested I could take the wheel off at home and take a picture on my phone and bring it back in to show them.  I’ve had the 2014 corolla for 6 years never an issue. I have never had a garage tell me they can’t work out the depth of a pad . Is this normal these days?. I rang around a few garages today and have booked in on Friday to have them checked , just bemused at VTNZ

 

 

The WOF inspection does not require any dismantling. Note 2 refers to inspection ports on brakes should have any  plugs removed. That is usually a drum brake thing.

 

 

 

"Brake friction material (where visible without removing vehicle components) (Note 2) is:

 

 

 

a) worn below manufacturer’s specifications, or"

 

 

 

Was there any noise that made them think the pads were worn?

Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek
  #3165300 28-Nov-2023 19:53
if you want to find a way to fail a WOF, take it to VTNZ, they will find a way

