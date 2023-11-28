Desperate times I had to take my car to VTNZ for a warrant as my local garage is booked to next year. I failed the warrant as they could not tell what the status of my back right rear brake pad. They suggested I could take the wheel off at home and take a picture on my phone and bring it back in to show them. I’ve had the 2014 corolla for 6 years never an issue. I have never had a garage tell me they can’t work out the depth of a pad . Is this normal these days?. I rang around a few garages today and have booked in on Friday to have them checked , just bemused at VTNZ