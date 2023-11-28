WT/NZTA would certainly like to hear that, sounds like you could almost take any photo of rear brakes and they'd pass it... which goes against the standards they're meant to comply with...

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/complaints/complaint-about-a-specific-matter/#complaint-certification, first step is contact VTNZ, but tell them you have the Waka Kotahi form ready to go. I'd also make of point of any resolution needs to involve them doing a mea culpa to WT/NZTA and remove the incorrect failure from the records. Stress the photo thing, because that is the most ludicrous part and an open door to issuing WOFs that aren't meant to be (which ultimately could lose them their license to issue them).