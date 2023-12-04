Apparently I've forgotten my 30 year old Yahoo password. Used it many, many times but today it no longer is valid. It worked two weeks ago though!

Anyway, I have tried to find a way to contact Yahoo to get help on this. Of course they have a reset method but I found out today that I transposed two digits when I set up 2FA and so the verification message fails; first time I've used it, so just noticed. And there seems to be no way to call or email Yahoo. The Bot service is useless.

I called the 800 numbers I found but I'm told they are invalid. I've tried the service page but that just keeps going back to the start.

Anyone know of how I can email / call someone?

Thanks