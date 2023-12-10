I am not a Brit but am a closet Anglophile and listen to a lot of UK news/talk on LBC - part of the Global Group (and not to be confused with LBC News, their news-only sister station). It concentrates on UK news and politics with a bit of Euro and world. It has the standing to attract high-quality interviewees (and hosts) - including highest-level UK politicians. Most of the hosts are excellent IMO and content is roughly 50/50 interviews and talkback. In the main, talkback caller quality is good too. No music and the ads are pretty unobtrusive.

Their Global Player streaming app is outstanding. You can pause/rewind live radio, start a show from the beginning when it has already started, select any host/show from the past week. After a show has finished, you can elect to play it at 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.5 (or faster) times its original speed.

Most shows are three hours but I think their best host is the highly-respected UK journalist, Andrew Marr, who does a one-hour show Mon-Fri. It’s 6-7pm UK time - but that’s irrelevant because you can stream it at any later time.