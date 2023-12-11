I brought 3 Austrailan Pre-paid Kogan numbers for the family to use in Australia recently.

Kogan emailed me the voucher codes but i never received Sim cards so never activated the vouchers.

I ended up buying other numbers while in Aussie so these are of no use to me.

Each voucher has 10G data and unlimited Austalian National (not international) calling for 30 days.

You will need to buy a Kogan AU sim card (or order one somehow) - United Petrol stations in Austalian are suppose to stock Kogan Sim cards for $2,

or maybe you can contact Kogan and get some sims mailed to you.

Vouchers need to be activated by 31/12/2023.

If are going to aussie this year and you have a use for a voucher code or 3 message me :)

These will only work in Australian and your will need to organise a Kogan Sim card

These are NOT ESIM vouchers