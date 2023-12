I have just noticed that when I call upon Google search in macOS Firefox 121.0.0 it is now force feeding me adverts below the search entry bar area. This is before I even have my search term results. πŸ‘ΏπŸ˜

You can click on the small vertical 3 dot menu next to EACH advert and so no but I want to turn them all off and never see any of them again - how do I do this ??