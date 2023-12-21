kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Goodbye to the horrible year 2023 (annus horribilis)
So 2023 was not a great year for me. I had a lot of unexpected large bills, which forced me to temporarily dip into my credit card to tide me over.

I managed to get my finances back under control...

However I went to the dentist yesterday, for a tooth cleaning. I mentioned I had a pimple on my gums, and some numbness.

They booked me an emergency dental appointment.

Today, near the end of the year, I returned. Winds up my tooth nerve had died, for reasons unknown.

I need a root canal treatment that'll cost around $2,800 all told.

The tooth's root canal contains the dental pulp which consists of nerves and blood vessels.

What a lousy ending to a lousy year.

Was your year miserable? Misery loves company.

I ended up at the dentists yesterday and was in the chair less than 15 minutes $350 later

 
 
 
 

That's Nothing

Sorry to hear that. Problem with root canals is sometimes they don’t work, they don’t guarantee them and you’ll be hit with another $400 to remove the tooth. If it’s a big problem have the tooth out and get a new tooth attached with a bridge if it’s in a spot where it’s possible.

What you call a pimple is likely an abscess. Hard to cure. I’ve had a couple and ended up getting the tooth out. Sometimes it’s not worth holding on to a bad tooth and trying to fix it throwing good money after bad.

My health deteriorated because of it and I felt infinitely better after the extraction. I had unexplained post nasal drip and heart palpitations, trouble breathing and all that inflammation disappeared when the tooth was out. Didn’t even miss it since it was a back tooth. Takes a few minutes, no pain since there’s not much holding them when abscessed and the relief is felt by the next day. In the meantime make sure you use those tiny brushes in between teeth after each meal and I used to swish with a capful of whisky. That helped take down the inflammation enough to buy time, but it never really goes away.

I hope this sorts out for you soon and doesn’t spoil your holiday time. I know it’s awful to deal with, but remember this is a fixable problem.










You know it's bad when the dentist gives you his cell phone number.

Anyhoo, this year wasn't great, but hey there's (knock on wood) always next year :)

As the saying goes, what goes down must go up... 

