kingdragonfly

So 2023 was not a great year for me. I had a lot of unexpected large bills, which forced me to temporarily dip into my credit card to tide me over.
I managed to get my finances back under control...
However I went to the dentist yesterday, for a tooth cleaning. I mentioned I had a pimple on my gums, and some numbness.
They booked me an emergency dental appointment.
Today, near the end of the year, I returned. Winds up my tooth nerve had died, for reasons unknown.
I need a root canal treatment that'll cost around $2,800 all told.
The tooth's root canal contains the dental pulp which consists of nerves and blood vessels.
What a lousy ending to a lousy year.
Was your year miserable? Misery loves company.