kingdragonfly



Sorry to hear that. Problem with root canals is sometimes they don’t work, they don’t guarantee them and you’ll be hit with another $400 to remove the tooth. If it’s a big problem have the tooth out and get a new tooth attached with a bridge if it’s in a spot where it’s possible.



What you call a pimple is likely an abscess. Hard to cure. I’ve had a couple and ended up getting the tooth out. Sometimes it’s not worth holding on to a bad tooth and trying to fix it throwing good money after bad.



My health deteriorated because of it and I felt infinitely better after the extraction. I had unexplained post nasal drip and heart palpitations, trouble breathing and all that inflammation disappeared when the tooth was out. Didn’t even miss it since it was a back tooth. Takes a few minutes, no pain since there’s not much holding them when abscessed and the relief is felt by the next day. In the meantime make sure you use those tiny brushes in between teeth after each meal and I used to swish with a capful of whisky. That helped take down the inflammation enough to buy time, but it never really goes away.



I hope this sorts out for you soon and doesn’t spoil your holiday time. I know it’s awful to deal with, but remember this is a fixable problem.















