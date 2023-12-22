An offshoot from https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=311075

So I collect Hot Wheels. Only been doing so for about a year, but lost track of how many I have already.......

Mostly mainlines, (Info), but some good Premiums.

Scalpers (as with any product) p*ss me off, I don't mind if you do buy extras with intention of selling, but not for 3x or more the original cost.

Even my daughter the other day, was talking to another collector at The Warehouse, who indicated he really wanted a Skyline - daughter had 3 in hand she had dug out of the bins. She gave him one and he was stoked. This sort of thing makes me 1) proud and 2) happy to see some collectors are happy to help one another out.

Anyway, if you collect, whats your collection looking like ? Any particular fav castings ?

Will eventually get pics/lists of mine once we get into new house and I find them all again :D