Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHot Wheels - Collectors

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13069 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311193 22-Dec-2023 09:26
Send private message

An offshoot from https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=311075

 

 

 

So I collect Hot Wheels. Only been doing so for about a year, but lost track of how many I have already....... 

 

Mostly mainlines, (Info), but some good Premiums.

 

Scalpers (as with any product) p*ss me off, I don't mind if you do buy extras with intention of selling, but not for 3x or more the original cost. 

 

Even my daughter the other day, was talking to another collector at The Warehouse, who indicated he really wanted a Skyline - daughter had 3 in hand she had dug out of the bins. She gave him one and he was stoked. This sort of thing makes me 1) proud  and 2) happy to see some collectors are happy to help one another out.

 

Anyway, if you collect, whats your collection looking like ? Any particular fav castings ? 

 

Will eventually get pics/lists of mine once we get into new house and I find them all again :D




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13069 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174519 22-Dec-2023 12:12
Send private message quote this post

One of my most recent scores....  $25 from Mightyape - box slightly damaged which can be fixed with a squirt of glue :)

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 