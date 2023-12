Using paywave as often as I do, and having a phone case with a 'helpful' RFID blocking cover so I have to remove my CC to use paywave, I wondered if there was a way to get a smaller chip/aerial package that I could have on my keyring instead?

Googling brings up hits from the mid 2000's until about 2014, but apparently nothing after that.

Anyone got any ideas that don't involve an existing card, a glass dish, acetone and remelting the remaining parts into a small blob?

Cheers - N