If you now have an audio file, you could drag it into google drive or whatever cloud storage you have and then create a link.

Then post the link here.

Is there anything useful on the original soundtrack from the series:

https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0C34FFPTX?ASIN=B0C34FFPTX

Or you could google the "MAESTRO IN BLUE Original Soundtrack" - It also seems to be on some of the streaming services.

Hopefully its part of the soundtrack - but sometimes not everything is included on these compilations.

EDIT: Soundtrack is here: