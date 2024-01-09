Lizard1977:

As I was driving to work this morning, a random thought popped into my head - is there a better TV show spinoff from a movie than Stargate SG-1? This got me to thinking about other TV shows which have spun-off from their movie sources - Buffy the Vampire Slayer, M*A*S*H - and I began to wonder if there are any others which are worthy of watching? Or has the phenomenon of spinning off TV shows from movies gone the way of the dodo? I know Marvel have a large slate of TV shows that feature characters from their movies, but when you compare them to the ones I've mentioned, they would struggle to match the cultural impact and endurance (M*A*S*H ran for 11 years).

So - what do you consider the be the best TV spinoffs from a movie?