Can anyone explain how this was suppose to work?
Can anyone explain this?

Does it look at the REN and if too high , block the phone?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/other/auction-4520173645.htm

Nope, you'd just chop into the cable in the street, use the line then patch it back up again

 

 




Gotta be about a million easier ways to make free calls overseas than actually physically tapping a line these days.




Useful that it has that extra socket for your fax machine



Probably just shows if the line is active or not with the LED indicators

I recall a phone bug that worked where once installed, you could listen in to a room by calling the number of the phone line with one ring, hanging up and calling again. The bug would suppress the first ring or two from ringing the phone then answer your second call. If you then whistled down the line it’d open up the microphone.

The device advertised on trademe would show if your line was active.




Does it work with VoIP ?

 

(Yes, sarcasm)

 

 




