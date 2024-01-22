How do you put an old head on young drivers shoulders?

When I was in my 6th form year at college in the early 1990's, one of the most popular girls in my year at school did not show up one Monday. There were lots of whispers but it took a few days to confirm that she was in a vegetative state after the car she and some teenage boys were driving in around the streets failed to take a bend and hit a concrete retaining wall.

In my late teens some of the guys and I went into town to get breakfast for those nursing sore heads the morning after a 19th birthday party. The driver took a detour along a very wide and well maintained rural metal road dug into the side of a steep hill. The three passengers including myself decided to window surf while he was drifting. When he lost control, a fortuitous fencepost was the only thing that stopped the car going down the side of the very steep hill.

In my early 20's a mate and I both bought and fixed up a pair of old farm quad bikes. We took them and our dogs and girlfriends to a spot at the far end of Muriwai Beach where nobody else could see or hear us and were having a grand old time having races and doing donuts. During a victory donut one of my back wheels dug in and this pretty heavy farm quad with a full set of steel bars (but not a roll cage) high-sided me and rolled one and a half times, stopping less than an arms length from me.

Looking back, I consider myself a pretty decent teenager. Hardly drank. No drugs. Was rarely heavy with my right foot when driving. Didn't give my parents much trouble. I still ended up in at least two situations that could have ended with significant injury or death in vehicles. If as a teenager the car I was in had gone down the side of that steep hill, would people reading about it in the newspaper have felt sad for my family, or figured I was a problem child and probably had it coming?

On Sunday the 21st of January 2024, a young driver was doing donuts on Muriwai Beach in a 4wd vehicle. Like my stories above, he was likely out having a bit of harmless fun and everyone expected to go home at the end of the day. When one of the wheels dug in, the vehicle rolled and one of his mates was killed. The drivers is going to have to live with that for their rest of their lives. The mate's family is going to have to live with the loss of their granddaughter/daughter/niece/sister for the rest of their lives. I have a daughter around that age. Reading the story gave me chills.

We want them to get home safely. We want their friends to get home safely. We want those around them to get home safely. Again, how do you put an old head on young drivers shoulders?