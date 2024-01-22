Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Muriwai Beach tragedy, and putting an old head on young drivers shoulders
#311506 22-Jan-2024 12:46
How do you put an old head on young drivers shoulders?

 

When I was in my 6th form year at college in the early 1990's, one of the most popular girls in my year at school did not show up one Monday.  There were lots of whispers but it took a few days to confirm that she was in a vegetative state after the car she and some teenage boys were driving in around the streets failed to take a bend and hit a concrete retaining wall.

 

In my late teens some of the guys and I went into town to get breakfast for those nursing sore heads the morning after a 19th birthday party.  The driver took a detour along a very wide and well maintained rural metal road dug into the side of a steep hill.  The three passengers including myself decided to window surf while he was drifting.  When he lost control, a fortuitous fencepost was the only thing that stopped the car going down the side of the very steep hill.

 

In my early 20's a mate and I both bought and fixed up a pair of old farm quad bikes.  We took them and our dogs and girlfriends to a spot at the far end of Muriwai Beach where nobody else could see or hear us and were having a grand old time having races and doing donuts.  During a victory donut one of my back wheels dug in and this pretty heavy farm quad with a full set of steel bars (but not a roll cage) high-sided me and rolled one and a half times, stopping less than an arms length from me.

 

Looking back, I consider myself a pretty decent teenager.  Hardly drank.  No drugs.  Was rarely heavy with my right foot when driving.  Didn't give my parents much trouble.  I still ended up in at least two situations that could have ended with significant injury or death in vehicles.  If as a teenager the car I was in had gone down the side of that steep hill, would people reading about it in the newspaper have felt sad for my family, or figured I was a problem child and probably had it coming?

 

On Sunday the 21st of January 2024, a young driver was doing donuts on Muriwai Beach in a 4wd vehicle.  Like my stories above, he was likely out having a bit of harmless fun and everyone expected to go home at the end of the day.  When one of the wheels dug in, the vehicle rolled and one of his mates was killed.  The drivers is going to have to live with that for their rest of their lives.  The mate's family is going to have to live with the loss of their granddaughter/daughter/niece/sister for the rest of their lives.  I have a daughter around that age.  Reading the story gave me chills.

 

We want them to get home safely.  We want their friends to get home safely.  We want those around them to get home safely.  Again, how do you put an old head on young drivers shoulders?




  #3185169 22-Jan-2024 14:05
My deepest sympathies to both these families - and all the others bereft by the tragedies of immaturity.

 

My many decades of navigating risks suggest only three solutions:

 

(1) accept that wishful thinking serves no purpose- and just accept the toll of death & injury that accompanies the transition of protected child to mature adult. Homo Sapiens development seems to have decided that risky behaviour in the adolescent has benefits that outweigh the downside. Default condition for humanity.

 

(2) take a Singapore-like approach to strong punishment for transgressions of approved behaviour. Singapore doesn't do hooning in cars / street-racing, gangs, drugs, rape... it doesn't even do chewing gum or jay-walking. Credit the rattan or pretend that the population is so genetically unique that (1) doesn't apply. Notice that while I admire the results - I don't choose to live there...

 

(3) implement an education campaign from middle-school onwards - risk-assessment & risk-mitigation with graphic films, pain experience, exercises to sear into young minds real-world unrecoverability vs game re-boots. All the modern tools of a propaganda campaign. I've seen this work (in NZ) to change societal tolerance of - and practice of - drink driving. It might also kill kayaking, rafting, mountain-biking, casual hook-ups and lots of other fun stuff - but it might, somewhat, prematurely age/mature those young heads.

 

What we'll probably do is ban all vehicles on beaches - or 4-wheel drives - or quad bikes; in an attempt to feel good that we've 'done something' to reduce unhappiness (so often at the cost of reducing happiness).

 
 
 
 

  #3185172 22-Jan-2024 14:23
Tragedy. Seeing the article this morning my instant reaction was if you haven't got a good reason to have a vehicle on Muriwai Beach then you should not be on the beach with a vehicle.

Leave it for the birds, penguins and seals and the people who look after it. You don't need to be there.

  #3185176 22-Jan-2024 14:33
This is going to sound a bit blunt but ... you didn't know that window surfing was dangerous? You also mentioned going to "Muriwai Beach where nobody else could see or hear us". Tthis suggests you knew that there was something to hide there too.
 
Vehicles are, oftentimes, multi-ton metal machines and arguably some of the most dangerous machinery that many of us will operate in our lifetimes. But, some people decide to treat them like, as you said, "a bit of harmless fun".

 

I don't think anyone could really have stopped the two events you described. Ultimately, driving education needs a massive overhaul.



  #3185180 22-Jan-2024 15:04
boosacnoodle:

 

This is going to sound a bit blunt but ... you didn't know that window surfing was dangerous? You also mentioned going to "Muriwai Beach where nobody else could see or hear us". Tthis suggests you knew that there was something to hide there too.
 
Vehicles are, oftentimes, multi-ton metal machines and arguably some of the most dangerous machinery that many of us will operate in our lifetimes. But, some people decide to treat them like, as you said, "a bit of harmless fun".

 

I don't think anyone could really have stopped the two events you described. Ultimately, driving education needs a massive overhaul.

 

 

Adult me knows that window surfing is madness.  Teenage me saw two mates doing it and thinking I'll have a go as well.

 

My mate was/is a member of a reputable and responsible 4WD club.  We went to an area on the beach far far away from others so we could be a little silly with the quads without bothering anyone with our noise or antics, rather than hiding the activity.

 

Driving on beaches is something that family members and others I know have done responsibly for as far back as I remember, whether for a quiet spot of fishing or a family swim and picnic away from the crowds.  I've never seen or heard of any of them speeding, doing donuts, or otherwise acting irresponsibly on a beach.  I would not like to see that activity banned if it is a minority causing issues.

 

We use cars every day and become complacent about hurtling along in a multi-ton machine as you say.  With that sort of weight/momentum/force, when things go wrong they can go very wrong very quickly.




  #3185182 22-Jan-2024 15:16
Dynamic:

 

How do you put an old head on young drivers shoulders?

 

 

You can't.  Always amazes me seeing some distraught parent "warning other's of their child's mistakes"  when their child took no notices of others.

 

We won't learn from history so we are doomed to repeat it.

  #3185234 22-Jan-2024 15:40
Cars are seen as a right rather than a privilege.  

 

We don't enforce the rules we have. 

 

I bike to work, a good quarter of drivers are on their phones, the traffic lights outside my children's school are so bad that I have had to teach my children to wait when they get the green pedestrian crossing due to the number of redlight runners, including heavy truck and trailer units, speeding, excessive acceleration, excessive noise, pulling out of driveways without checking the footpath.  My students think nothing of driving with passengers while on their restricted.  Cars with headlights not working.  Parking.  I feel like an old man shaking my fist at clouds but why aren't we enforcing this stuff!

 

Driving rules are simply not enforced and so people simple ignore them and don't treat cars with the respect that they need to as they can very easily kill people.




  #3185235 22-Jan-2024 15:46
blackjack17:

 

We don't enforce the rules we have. 

 

 

And we don't test. I haven't been required to do a test (theory or practice) since I was a teenager. I'm in my 40s now.

