You’ll get the standard arguments in favour of uniform - it’s neat and professional, teaches children to care for their clothes, instills pride, provides a financial leveller (as all kids are dressed the same)… but, yeah, I agree with you - I don’t think any of these provide adequate justification.



Interestingly, some kids like them - one of my kid enjoys wearing a uniform as he doesn’t have to think about what he’s going to wear, while the other one hated it.



That many high schools don’t have uniforms in some of the upper years (in my son’s case, that’s the last two years), as (I assume) part of ‘preparing them for the real world’, shows how arbitrary it is. Also interesting to see (for me, disappointing) that many more primary schools have adopted compulsory uniforms over the last 20-30 years.



There are, of course, exceptions to this at high school level - in Wellington both Onslow College and Wellington High don’t have uniforms at all. But that’s also reflective of their wider culture, and is just one more thing that more liberal high schools get criticised for…