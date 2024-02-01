wonderstuff:

Hi all,



Not sure if this is the right forum, but I am sure you can help.

I have an elderly relative who enjoys using the internet and emailing people. At one stage their email address was prominently on a website and therefore lots of people send them unsolicited emails.

Unfortunately, this relative is not a good judge of character and has been scammed many times to the tune of many tens of thousands of dollars. And unfortunately, they continue to be contacted by people from Africa and Turkey and elsewhere and each time they want to help them out.

They have agreed for me to put some sort of spam filter in place, which was a break through. However, they do not want their email address changed, which is understandable.

I have access to their DNS and MX records so can feed it through a service. Can anyone recommend a service where I can use a default set of rules, but also add further rules for filtering out (or holding) email. I don't want these going to the junk folder, as this is too easy to find, I would rather have it held somewhere for occasional cursory review, and only have the genuine emails delivered.

Does anyone have any recommendations?

This is a real stress for the family.

Any recommendations appreciated.