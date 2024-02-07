You can sign up for the card online without the app and get the number and use something like stocard (i do).
I installed the app to get a free 1000 points, 2000 points for $15 off.
Can uninstall the app after that or not bother with it at all.
I terms of what the app is scrapping from you data wise, I assume the usual stuff.
They're sending physical cards to people that request them, and I thought had them to pick up at stores as well. I believe the link to request a printed card is https://www.everydayrewards.co.nz/account/card (I've requested one, yet to arrive so can't verify). Additionally, can just sign in to the website and get the card barcode on your phone, it's just the app makes it easier (and not have to sign in all the time).
Personally I think the digital first approach is good. The plastic waste from cards that fill wallets (or get thrown out of wallets) is pretty bad, and it's becoming harder to recycle with the government limiting what can be recycled in household collections now (plastic lids are out, so you can bet any sort of plastic card material is out too).
I genuinely think they've got the right balance for people that want to opt out of the digital first approach, especially when compared to other companies like The Warehouse and their MarketClub scheme.
Carry one phone vs carry many cards.
I’d prefer to carry one phone. Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.
rugrat:
Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.
I'm sure they don't care what you bring with you, it's what you're buying that they're interested in.
neb: At the local store they had some poor harassed staff member trying to help about half-a-dozen people sign up with the app, with more arriving as she tried to clear the existing ones.
They doc your social ranking if you go into a New World.
You run out of toilet paper, and App can put the price up on electronic tag at your local store. :-)
Ai driven motion analysis.
They are not going to that effort for nothing, give them time and it might become pop-up Wack-amole.
Anyway Australia seem to think their Supermarkets are gaming things.
Allan Fels's ACTU initiated price gouging report calls for government to act against exploitative practices of big business
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-07/allan-fels-price-gouging-report-cost-of-living-crisis/103431866
""
Food and grocery sector duopoly
Almost half of the public submissions to the ACTU's price gouging inquiry related to supermarket prices and practices.
"Neither Coles nor Woolworths experienced declines in profit nor revenue over the pandemic as their main businesses were, rightfully, deemed essential services," Professor Fels wrote.
"This position allowed business continuity and retained their position in the market.
"What has occurred since the pandemic, though, is an increase in margins in both Coles and Woolworths food and grocery segments driven by low competitive forces and an ability to not pass on immediate cost reductions."
""
neb:rugrat:I'm sure they don't care what you bring with you, it's what you're buying that they're interested in.
Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.
And very possibly what data of yours they can on-sell to data brokers. 😨
I requested a physical card, but it never turned up. I went to request another but I have to call them. Too hard.
i believe we got one here.