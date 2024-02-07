Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What's the story with the Countdown/Woolworths Everyday Rewards app?

neb

neb

8948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311694 7-Feb-2024 18:20
Send private message

They really, really, really want you to install their app rather than getting a card, apart from that fact that I don't want even more junk on my phone I'm wondering what the catch is if they want you to use the app that badly. Anyone know?

Qazzy03
273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192071 7-Feb-2024 18:42
Send private message

You can sign up for the card online without the app and get the number and use something like stocard (i do).

 

I installed the app to get a free 1000 points, 2000 points for $15 off. 

 

Can uninstall the app after that or not bother with it at all. 

 

I terms of what the app is scrapping from you data wise, I assume the usual stuff. 

 
 
 
 

neb

neb

8948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192080 7-Feb-2024 18:53
Send private message

Yeah, I was going to go the card-only route, just wondering what's in it for them.

Oblivian
6990 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3192082 7-Feb-2024 18:57
Send private message

I asked the same.

Couldn't work out why they hand them out over counter to replace old ones and say you don't need to do anything. Scan away
But then go and push hard to register your card and earn points.

As a blank card, it's still a discount device it seems for club pricing.
No more being duped by the different tiny labels above the pricing LCDs (members only price, discount amount, special price all look the same unless you looked hard)

But if you want to sell your soul, lookup past purchase and combine points from different retailer's on one card you need to associate an account to it.

I've done the stocard add too. But on a watch the barcode is too small. So also google wallet. Comes up and says rewards card loaded. Gives the discount, and couldn't care about points.

Terms indicate there may be points boosts if you buy certain products. So for that they want to track purchases and tempt you with items you commonly get with the best margin non discount price I presume.



snj

snj
50 posts

Geek


  #3192084 7-Feb-2024 18:59
Send private message

They're sending physical cards to people that request them, and I thought had them to pick up at stores as well. I believe the link to request a printed card is https://www.everydayrewards.co.nz/account/card (I've requested one, yet to arrive so can't verify). Additionally, can just sign in to the website and get the card barcode on your phone, it's just the app makes it easier (and not have to sign in all the time).

 

Personally I think the digital first approach is good. The plastic waste from cards that fill wallets (or get thrown out of wallets) is pretty bad, and it's becoming harder to recycle with the government limiting what can be recycled in household collections now (plastic lids are out, so you can bet any sort of plastic card material is out too).

 

I genuinely think they've got the right balance for people that want to opt out of the digital first approach, especially when compared to other companies like The Warehouse and their MarketClub scheme.

Oblivian
6990 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3192086 7-Feb-2024 19:05
Send private message

Collection boxes at the store for onecards btw. Separate scheme of sorts from standard collection.

neb

neb

8948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192087 7-Feb-2024 19:06
Send private message

They were apparently handing out cards in-store right at the start, but not any more. At the local store they had some poor harassed staff member trying to help about half-a-dozen people sign up with the app, with more arriving as she tried to clear the existing ones. Neighbour signed up for a card weeks ago and is still waiting to get it.

rugrat
2965 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3192090 7-Feb-2024 19:24
Send private message

Carry one phone vs carry many cards.

 

I’d prefer to carry one phone. Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.

 

 



MadEngineer
3595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192092 7-Feb-2024 19:28
Send private message

These places seriously have no idea the stress this has for the elderly or people with mental health issues. There’s a quite a few people very proud of the fact that they don’t own a mobile.




neb

neb

8948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192093 7-Feb-2024 19:29
Send private message

rugrat:

Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.

 

 

I'm sure they don't care what you bring with you, it's what you're buying that they're interested in.

Oblivian
6990 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3192094 7-Feb-2024 19:30
Send private message

neb: At the local store they had some poor harassed staff member trying to help about half-a-dozen people sign up with the app, with more arriving as she tried to clear the existing ones.


Ohhhh dear.. reminiscent of last cruise and the line of older folk with iphones trying to get on the wifi, which needed turning off mac randomise and another apple only feature that stopped it.

ezbee
1775 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192101 7-Feb-2024 19:52
Send private message

They doc your social ranking if you go into a New World.

 

You run out of toilet paper, and App can put the price up on electronic tag at your local store. :-) 
Ai driven motion analysis.

 

They are not going to that effort for nothing, give them time and it might become pop-up Wack-amole.

 

Anyway Australia seem to think their Supermarkets are gaming things. 

 

Allan Fels's ACTU initiated price gouging report calls for government to act against exploitative practices of big business
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-07/allan-fels-price-gouging-report-cost-of-living-crisis/103431866

""
Food and grocery sector duopoly
Almost half of the public submissions to the ACTU's price gouging inquiry related to supermarket prices and practices.

 

"Neither Coles nor Woolworths experienced declines in profit nor revenue over the pandemic as their main businesses were, rightfully, deemed essential services," Professor Fels wrote.

 

"This position allowed business continuity and retained their position in the market.

 

"What has occurred since the pandemic, though, is an increase in margins in both Coles and Woolworths food and grocery segments driven by low competitive forces and an ability to not pass on immediate cost reductions."
""

ANglEAUT
1993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192120 7-Feb-2024 20:33
Send private message

neb:
rugrat:

 

Doesn’t worry me if they know I brought 5 tomatoes last week.

 

I'm sure they don't care what you bring with you, it's what you're buying that they're interested in.

 

And very possibly what data of yours they can on-sell to data brokers. 😨




timmmay
19705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192126 7-Feb-2024 20:41
Send private message

I requested a physical card, but it never turned up. I went to request another but I have to call them. Too hard.

neb

neb

8948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192128 7-Feb-2024 20:43
Send private message

Interesting, has anyone requested and received a physical card, rather than getting one via the initial trade-in? So far it's zero for two.

Jase2985
12493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192142 7-Feb-2024 21:14
Send private message

i believe we got one here.

