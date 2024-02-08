Just checking because I'm having a weird issue at home; but is the Metlink app/website down for other people too? metlink.org.nz
Yeah I'm also getting 504 Gateway Time-out and server errors this morning with the website. Other sites are working fine. The app is just frozen when I try to launch it.
Down for me too. I'm at work, and I think the connection here is provided by Spark.
Not working for me at work either, and my "work" ISP connection is Australian, thanks to some interesting corporate rules around VPNs and the device I use. Guess it's a "them" problem!
Yeah, looks like a total system failure, not even a post from them on their socials