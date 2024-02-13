Users have been told over the years to "Not click links on emails". But not many warnings about "Do not call phone numbers on emails".

I received this one today. Clever scammer does not use any links. But put and Auckland number there (not the email used is not a PayPal email - first sign of a scam).

Ok, I know it's a scam. How do I report it?

Looking through the NZ NAD I see this number range belongs to Symbio, a business provider. So this is likely a VoIP that's been used by scammers. Let's see what Symbio tells me about reporting scams.

Oh, the link they have there go to a Page Not Found on the TCF.

Ok, @PaulBrislen is the TCF CEO. I talk to him, they don't receive scam reports. These should be reported to the telcos (Symbio's only contact is to Sales), Netsafe or DIA.

The Netsafe reporting page seems to be for those who fell for a scam, and it doesn't look like they work with the telcos to bring down numbers.

The DIA seems to be focused on child exploitation, extremism, online harm and spam but they do mention scams. So I sent it to DIA via the Spam reporting as per instructions here: Spam-How-to-Report-Scams - dia.govt.nz

I can see how these scam happens - it's hard and takes time to get this reported. Not many options to stop something before it happens.

[UPDATE: Added DIA link after reporting. Thanks to @PaulBrislen for answering my questions]