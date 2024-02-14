Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGrape growing advice sought
Rikkitic

Awrrr
17509 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311775 14-Feb-2024 00:31
Send private message quote this post

Are there any grape growers here? I have some vines (both purple and white) that were planted against the house 20 or so years ago. I don’t know much about grapes. I have had a few good harvests from the white ones but lots of problems with mildew on the purple ones. The main stalks of both are quite large now.

 

This year the problem is that leaf growth has exploded, grape growth not so much. The vines have turned into a jungle covering the house, but bunches of grapes seem rare, especially compared to the past. I did trim the vines back last year, but probably not as much as I should have. But I don’t really know. I’m just guessing at it.

 

Is there any way to reduce future leaf growth and improve the grape yield? Any advice welcomed. 
    




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
tehgerbil
1000 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3194902 14-Feb-2024 08:31
Send private message quote this post

Grapes are very prone to botrytis at this time of year: https://www.kiwicare.co.nz/problem/botrytis/

 

From my knowledge they love frequent watering as they tend to have shallow root structures.

 

You should also feedthe plant: https://tuigarden.co.nz/how-to-guide/grape-growing-guide/

 

And lastly pinch off errant growth to stimulate fruit production, you want the fruit to breath and also avoid moist fungi conditions.

 

Perhaps this year snip fruit growth, fert and water and allow the plant to grow well, then next year prepare for fruit growth by getting on top of fungi and disease early. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
DS248
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3194925 14-Feb-2024 10:08
Send private message quote this post

"This year the problem is that leaf growth has exploded, grape growth not so much."

 

A very similar situation for one of our purple grape vines.  Loads of grapes last few years (~8-10 year old self-sown vine), but very few bunches this year.  And prolific leaf growth the last month or two.  Were pruned (semi-) properly, or at least no different to how done previously.  So far not really any mildew problems though, perhaps even less so than normal

 

My guess would be perhaps something about the odd weather last year (Auckland Hibiscus Coast N rural  - wet all year, with mild winter temperatures).  

 

Have a couple of other ones of similar age, grafted ones bought from a nursery that ironically have never done well so hard to judge from them.

 

Can't offer much advice on vine care though.  None of ours looked after properly due to work and other commitments 🙁.

nova
156 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3194930 14-Feb-2024 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Grapes fruit on new wood, prune it back in late autumn (after leaves have fallen off), some good advice here:

 

https://www.ediblebackyard.co.nz/how-to-prune-a-grape/

 

 



Bung
5555 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194933 14-Feb-2024 10:23
Send private message quote this post

tehgerbil:

From my knowledge they love frequent watering as they tend to have shallow root structures.




I'd look for a 2nd opinion on that. While most roots are in top 1m some can go 10m down. That's why old river gravel flats like Martinborough are good sites for vineyards.

If these are intended as table grapes have you tried them? We have some that are just for show as they are quite bitter.

tdgeek
28793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195015 14-Feb-2024 11:32
Send private message quote this post

I'd add potassium sulphate pellets and hoe and water in. Potassium is good for fruits and flowers. You could roughly grind them for a faster benefit

neb

neb
8995 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195075 14-Feb-2024 14:59
Send private message quote this post

+1 to the person who blamed the weather, if everything's been more or less OK until now but this year things went pear-shaped then you may not need to do anything, the saturation-level amounts of rain through much of what should have been a dryish summer followed by several weeks of baking-hot weather are doing strange things to various fruit and vegetable plants. And in particular those conditions are perfect for mold and fungus infections, I've been battling them in various plants that normally aren't affected much.

 

 

That also means that you need to be very careful with pruning at the moment, since there's increased risk of infections getting into the pruned ends of branches.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
17509 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195311 14-Feb-2024 20:47
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the tips everyone. When there are grapes, they are delicious, especially the purple ones. I will prune vigorously this autumn and hope for the best next year.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



panther2
325 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3195321 14-Feb-2024 21:32
Send private message quote this post

Our grape vine is loaded this year maybe 3 years old also very little to no fruit flies so might actually get some grapes to eat.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 