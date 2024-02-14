Are there any grape growers here? I have some vines (both purple and white) that were planted against the house 20 or so years ago. I don’t know much about grapes. I have had a few good harvests from the white ones but lots of problems with mildew on the purple ones. The main stalks of both are quite large now.

This year the problem is that leaf growth has exploded, grape growth not so much. The vines have turned into a jungle covering the house, but bunches of grapes seem rare, especially compared to the past. I did trim the vines back last year, but probably not as much as I should have. But I don’t really know. I’m just guessing at it.

Is there any way to reduce future leaf growth and improve the grape yield? Any advice welcomed.

