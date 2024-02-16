Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicScam call probably?
peejayw

#311808 16-Feb-2024 11:13
Received this (unanswered) phone call, I presume its a scam, should I report it ?

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

mrgsm021
  #3196142 16-Feb-2024 11:16
Have been getting similar calls from +61 prefixes, I'd report it, if you have a Sammy, use Bixby call to answer it and see what they say

 
 
 
 

muppet
  #3196296 16-Feb-2024 14:05
Why would you crowdsource the answer to this question?

 

I've never posted the question "The toilet is blocked with a larger than normal poop, should I poke it with a stick or try flushing it again" - Though certainly a problem I've met more than once in my life.

 

What repercussions do you fear if you do report it?

 

What repercussions do you fear if you don't?

 

 

RogerMellie
  #3196306 16-Feb-2024 14:15
likely a scam, I also had two calls from +61 numbers to my work number yesterday and the day before. No one real calls my work number :)

 

 

 

00 61 482 093 672

 

00 61 8 4929 9649



peejayw

  #3196323 16-Feb-2024 14:27
muppet:

 

Why would you crowdsource the answer to this question?

 

I've never posted the question "The toilet is blocked with a larger than normal poop, should I poke it with a stick or try flushing it again" - Though certainly a problem I've met more than once in my life.

 

What repercussions do you fear if you do report it?

 

What repercussions do you fear if you don't?

 

 

 

 

Unlike the size of your poop, info and discussion of scam calls has some relevance in Geekzone I feel. I don't recall suggesting a fear of repercussions, merely advice from someone with prior experience as the the desirability of reporting it.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

muppet
  #3196331 16-Feb-2024 14:43
Edit: Sorry, I need to be less crabby.

ezbee
  #3196339 16-Feb-2024 15:01
I would add +614 20665966

peejayw

  #3196354 16-Feb-2024 15:29
muppet:

 

Edit: Sorry, I need to be less crabby.

 

 

Accepted 🙂




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

