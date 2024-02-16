Received this (unanswered) phone call, I presume its a scam, should I report it ?
Have been getting similar calls from +61 prefixes, I'd report it, if you have a Sammy, use Bixby call to answer it and see what they say
Why would you crowdsource the answer to this question?
I've never posted the question "The toilet is blocked with a larger than normal poop, should I poke it with a stick or try flushing it again" - Though certainly a problem I've met more than once in my life.
What repercussions do you fear if you do report it?
What repercussions do you fear if you don't?
likely a scam, I also had two calls from +61 numbers to my work number yesterday and the day before. No one real calls my work number :)
00 61 482 093 672
00 61 8 4929 9649
muppet:
Unlike the size of your poop, info and discussion of scam calls has some relevance in Geekzone I feel. I don't recall suggesting a fear of repercussions, merely advice from someone with prior experience as the the desirability of reporting it.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
Edit: Sorry, I need to be less crabby.
Edit: Sorry, I need to be less crabby.
Accepted 🙂
