I agree the app’s really useful - I use it all the time. Also available at a web interface: https://grocer.nz/

I use the ‘list’ function in a different way, saving items I like to keep an eye out to buy in bulk when on special (eg, barista oat milk, which is otherwise $5-6 a litre!).

Other features like the barcode scanner are really helpful. One feature that would be brilliant is if it included unit pricing, but I imagine that may be more difficult to implement?

There clearly has been some consideration given to making it a paid-for app; I’d consider that seriously if they added in multiple lists (or a separate ‘favourites’ function) and unit pricing.

The developer was interviewed on Nat Rad late last year; see: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/2018919977/the-man-who-built-an-app-to-compare-supermarket-food-prices