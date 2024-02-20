Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sir1963

3225 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#311853 20-Feb-2024 21:47
The Grocer app allows you to load in your local supermarkets and compare prices in real time. 


 

dacraka
765 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198091 20-Feb-2024 21:54
Posted in the wrong forum I think?

 
 
 
 

sir1963

3225 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3198094 20-Feb-2024 21:57
dacraka: Posted in the wrong forum I think?

 

 

 

Maybe, but using it I have found some quite large (relatively) price savings.

 

We can save our grocery list and check each supermarket when we do online shopping.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198118 21-Feb-2024 03:34
I agree the app’s really useful - I use it all the time. Also available at a web interface: https://grocer.nz/

 

I use the ‘list’ function in a different way, saving items I like to keep an eye out to buy in bulk when on special (eg, barista oat milk, which is otherwise $5-6 a litre!).

 

Other features like the barcode scanner are really helpful. One feature that would be brilliant is if it included unit pricing, but I imagine that may be more difficult to implement?

 

There clearly has been some consideration given to making it a paid-for app; I’d consider that seriously if they added in multiple lists (or a separate ‘favourites’ function) and unit pricing.

 

The developer was interviewed on Nat Rad late last year; see: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/2018919977/the-man-who-built-an-app-to-compare-supermarket-food-prices

 

 



networkn
Networkn
32227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198136 21-Feb-2024 08:57
@jonathan18 I saw something today on YT Shorts about Oat Milk, which I also don't hate, that many people believe oatmilks is healthy, when it's not. It's actually starch juice (that causes a massive glucose spike). Nut and whole milk are both more healthy. Just in case you were under the same illusion.

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198141 21-Feb-2024 09:14
Now I don't know what to think. The label on the box of almond milk says it's 2.5% sugar but the oat milk says 1.8%. Does the "spike" come from somewhere else?

networkn
Networkn
32227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198143 21-Feb-2024 09:17
Behodar:

 

Now I don't know what to think. The label on the box of almond milk says it's 2.5% sugar but the oat milk says 1.8%. Does the "spike" come from somewhere else?

 

 

I am guessing they don't have to declare that if it's not added. I am unsure the actual process that the Glucose is generated, if it's a side effect of consuming it, or created after consumed, as an interaction with the digestive system, it wouldn't be easy to measure. 

 

 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198145 21-Feb-2024 09:36
@networkn: thanks, interesting point. I actually prefer the taste of oat milk over any of the other non-milk milks, and now even more than cow milk! (There’s also a strong argument that the total environmental footprint of oat milk is lower than alternatives, though given how many brands process their milk in Sweden doesn’t help…)

But, yeah, I’m interested in the spike issue, especially as two oat milk coffees is my total ‘food’ intake between say 8pm and 12pm. It does seem that there’s some disagreement about how much a difference in spike the choice of milk makes:

Does oat milk spike blood sugar?
“Oat milk and other grain-based milks will have a slightly higher glycaemic index than dairy or nut milks – but the difference is insignificant in relation to a balanced diet,” says Medlin. Glycaemic index (GI) is a way of ranking carbohydrate-containing foods based on how quickly they affect your blood sugar level. For reference, oat milk has a GI of 60 while dairy milk has a GI of 37. “This means that oat milk has more readily available carbohydrate than dairy milk – but we also have to think about how oat milk is consumed to contextualise this,” continues Medlin.


The rest is worth reading but won’t quote here in full in case I get told off!
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/fitness-wellbeing/a46767640/oat-milk-debate/#

I had a google to find the GI of almond milk, and at a quick glance saw figures ranging from 25 to 57! (The article I link to above says 49.) I guess that depends on the quantity of almonds in the product, whether it has added sugar…



gnfb
2596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3198149 21-Feb-2024 09:50
Woah! really useful app Thanks I wonder how many more NZ focused apps there are that I am missing? Is there a "NZ App List" ?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

sir1963

3225 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3198158 21-Feb-2024 10:10
Behodar:

 

Now I don't know what to think. The label on the box of almond milk says it's 2.5% sugar but the oat milk says 1.8%. Does the "spike" come from somewhere else?

 

 

 

 

Carbohydrates are what you look at too. Carbs are crudely just long sugar molecules that take longer to break down into glucose

rhy7s
614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3198225 21-Feb-2024 11:23
networkn:

 

@jonathan18 I saw something today on YT Shorts about Oat Milk, which I also don't hate, that many people believe oatmilks is healthy, when it's not. It's actually starch juice (that causes a massive glucose spike). Nut and whole milk are both more healthy. Just in case you were under the same illusion.

 

 

Pretty much a non-issue drummed up by Fonterra and similar interests and their FUD about protein being the be-all and end-all. It's a medium GI food but at the quantities consumed the GL is pretty low https://glycemic-index.net/oat-milk-raw/ and wouldn't stand out at all amongst the variety of foods eaten in a day.

 

There isn't compelling evidence for reducing the range of variability in blood glucose in the normal population https://sigmanutrition.com/episode474/ and trying to stifle the response isn't addressing causative factors in those that have developed insulin resistance https://sigmanutrition.com/episode385/

 

You may be interested in this informal discussion on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1amz7qe/is_oat_milk_better_for_you_not_everyone_is/

 

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198436 21-Feb-2024 16:36
rhy7s:

 

It's a medium GI food but at the quantities consumed the GL is pretty low https://glycemic-index.net/oat-milk-raw/ and wouldn't stand out at all amongst the variety of foods eaten in a day.

 

 

That's a good point, and it's probably not worth worrying about since I only have one drink a day (or actually fewer on average since it's probably only 3-4 per week).

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199935 25-Feb-2024 20:09
Honestly I find Grocer not that useful because it will only compare specific products. I don't want to know the cheapest "Coke 2.25L" or "Hellers 250g Middle Bacon", I want an app that will give me the cheapest product of a type, either within a brand or regardless of brand. e.g.  "This week the most economical way to buy coke is this size, from this retailer" or  "This is the cheapest middle bacon per 100g of any brand at any store".




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

sir1963

3225 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3199936 25-Feb-2024 20:13
Lias:

 

Honestly I find Grocer not that useful because it will only compare specific products. I don't want to know the cheapest "Coke 2.25L" or "Hellers 250g Middle Bacon", I want an app that will give me the cheapest product of a type, either within a brand or regardless of brand. e.g.  "This week the most economical way to buy coke is this size, from this retailer" or  "This is the cheapest middle bacon per 100g of any brand at any store".

 

 

 

 

Who it comes to bacon...cheaper is "How much water is added"

larknz
1623 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199945 25-Feb-2024 21:09
I find it really useful to see who has certain items in stock, such as mandarins and  grapes which are both fairly hard to find at the moment. At least in Christchurch. 

heapsort
245 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3200009 26-Feb-2024 06:27
I found the Grocer app from this thread, tried it out on the weekend. Great potential, but for now there are too many mistakes and omissions for it to replace the slower method of a search at each supermarket's website. Examples of discrepancies:

 

About a quarter of the items I searched (admittedly with a small sample size, just one weekend shop) were on the website for one or more of the three supermarkets I check, but not found at all by Grocer. 

 

A couple of items were on Grocer and the supermarket's own website with different prices.

 

For some items sold by weight, I saw a few instances of prices that were obviously incorrect - either far too cheap or far too expensive - and the pictured item being not even remotely similar in name to what I'd searched.

