The Grocer app allows you to load in your local supermarkets and compare prices in real time.
dacraka: Posted in the wrong forum I think?
Maybe, but using it I have found some quite large (relatively) price savings.
We can save our grocery list and check each supermarket when we do online shopping.
I agree the app’s really useful - I use it all the time. Also available at a web interface: https://grocer.nz/
I use the ‘list’ function in a different way, saving items I like to keep an eye out to buy in bulk when on special (eg, barista oat milk, which is otherwise $5-6 a litre!).
Other features like the barcode scanner are really helpful. One feature that would be brilliant is if it included unit pricing, but I imagine that may be more difficult to implement?
There clearly has been some consideration given to making it a paid-for app; I’d consider that seriously if they added in multiple lists (or a separate ‘favourites’ function) and unit pricing.
The developer was interviewed on Nat Rad late last year; see: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/2018919977/the-man-who-built-an-app-to-compare-supermarket-food-prices
@jonathan18 I saw something today on YT Shorts about Oat Milk, which I also don't hate, that many people believe oatmilks is healthy, when it's not. It's actually starch juice (that causes a massive glucose spike). Nut and whole milk are both more healthy. Just in case you were under the same illusion.
Now I don't know what to think. The label on the box of almond milk says it's 2.5% sugar but the oat milk says 1.8%. Does the "spike" come from somewhere else?
I am guessing they don't have to declare that if it's not added. I am unsure the actual process that the Glucose is generated, if it's a side effect of consuming it, or created after consumed, as an interaction with the digestive system, it wouldn't be easy to measure.
Does oat milk spike blood sugar?
“Oat milk and other grain-based milks will have a slightly higher glycaemic index than dairy or nut milks – but the difference is insignificant in relation to a balanced diet,” says Medlin. Glycaemic index (GI) is a way of ranking carbohydrate-containing foods based on how quickly they affect your blood sugar level. For reference, oat milk has a GI of 60 while dairy milk has a GI of 37. “This means that oat milk has more readily available carbohydrate than dairy milk – but we also have to think about how oat milk is consumed to contextualise this,” continues Medlin.
Woah! really useful app Thanks I wonder how many more NZ focused apps there are that I am missing? Is there a "NZ App List" ?
Carbohydrates are what you look at too. Carbs are crudely just long sugar molecules that take longer to break down into glucose
Pretty much a non-issue drummed up by Fonterra and similar interests and their FUD about protein being the be-all and end-all. It's a medium GI food but at the quantities consumed the GL is pretty low https://glycemic-index.net/oat-milk-raw/ and wouldn't stand out at all amongst the variety of foods eaten in a day.
There isn't compelling evidence for reducing the range of variability in blood glucose in the normal population https://sigmanutrition.com/episode474/ and trying to stifle the response isn't addressing causative factors in those that have developed insulin resistance https://sigmanutrition.com/episode385/
You may be interested in this informal discussion on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1amz7qe/is_oat_milk_better_for_you_not_everyone_is/
That's a good point, and it's probably not worth worrying about since I only have one drink a day (or actually fewer on average since it's probably only 3-4 per week).
Honestly I find Grocer not that useful because it will only compare specific products. I don't want to know the cheapest "Coke 2.25L" or "Hellers 250g Middle Bacon", I want an app that will give me the cheapest product of a type, either within a brand or regardless of brand. e.g. "This week the most economical way to buy coke is this size, from this retailer" or "This is the cheapest middle bacon per 100g of any brand at any store".
Who it comes to bacon...cheaper is "How much water is added"
I find it really useful to see who has certain items in stock, such as mandarins and grapes which are both fairly hard to find at the moment. At least in Christchurch.
I found the Grocer app from this thread, tried it out on the weekend. Great potential, but for now there are too many mistakes and omissions for it to replace the slower method of a search at each supermarket's website. Examples of discrepancies:
About a quarter of the items I searched (admittedly with a small sample size, just one weekend shop) were on the website for one or more of the three supermarkets I check, but not found at all by Grocer.
A couple of items were on Grocer and the supermarket's own website with different prices.
For some items sold by weight, I saw a few instances of prices that were obviously incorrect - either far too cheap or far too expensive - and the pictured item being not even remotely similar in name to what I'd searched.