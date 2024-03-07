Some minor practical details

What are the requirements

You're talking about a helicopter able to carry at least one, probably two, average-sized humans in Mars Surface space suits, plus at least a small amount of cargo. That's got to be a mass of 250 - 300kg.

It's got to have an endurance of at least an hour, preferably two hours.

How are you going to power this helicopter?

Either some sort of fuel (you'd need to carry both fuel and oxidiser, there's damn all of either in the Martian atmosphere) or batteries. Either way, you'll need some significant ground infrastructure: a fuel plant or a decent sized solar array, or both. That means you're way past the "footprints & flags" exploration stage and well into the long term stay settlement phase: that's maybe the 2040s.

How is it going to fly - aerodynamics?

Ingenuity's little 1.2m blades rotated at ~2,500 rpm, and the whole helicopter including the blades, was less than 2 kg mass.

I'm no aerodynamicist, but it seems to me that a blade system that will lift 150 times as much mass as Ingenuity would be maybe 15m to 20m diameter and might need to rotate at similar speeds. At that rate almost the whole blade would be supersonic, with the blade tips well and truly hypersonic. Nobody knows how do design such a lifting foil.

The centrifugal force that the blade would have to withstand, whilst being very long, quite thin and extremely stiff requires it IMO to be fabricated from unobtanium.

It seems grossly unlikely to me that there will ever be an aircraft on Mars capable of lifting more than a few tens of kilograms mass ... unless we terraform Mars and provide it with a real atmosphere.