The little helicopter that could was extremely cool, but it was basically just a proof of concept experiment. It probably could not have lifted much more than itself and the minimal light-weight gear necessary for its aerial antics.
This raises the obvious question of what a helicopter that could carry passengers and significant cargo on Mars would look like. Gravity is weaker but the atmosphere is much, much thinner. As far as I know (not much!) the only ways to increase lift are to make the rotor blades bigger or increase their rotational speed, both of which would add weight.
So what would be needed to give a helicopter on Mars the same abilities as one on earth? I have no idea how to do the calculations but I’m sure someone here could. Is this a suitable challenge for ChatGPT?