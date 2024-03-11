Anyone know what the 8:30am gun salute was for?
For the prime minister of Vietnam who's in town.
I hope someone explained that it wasn't aimed at him.
My son took the gear into Point J yesterday. He assured me they were blanks. I did suggest something different and aimed a few degrees left😁
For the prime minister of Vietnam who's in town.
Did nobody tell them that war ended ages ago?
I hope someone explained that it wasn't aimed at him.
They didnt, he has now dug an extensive network of tunnels under Wellington.
They didnt, he has now dug an extensive network of tunnels under Wellington.
Are they big enough for water pipes?😉