Off topic: The things you find...

#312046 11-Mar-2024 12:41
...when cleaning out works cupboards.

 

 

And this CD case is up for grabs if anyone is nostalgic.... 1998-2007.

 

 




  #3205316 11-Mar-2024 13:00
I still have some Apple documentation somewhere on running .Net 1.0 command-line apps on PowerPC Macs.



  #3205324 11-Mar-2024 13:41
I'll see your shiny silver things and raise you:

 

 

 

 

If it's not on dead trees it's not really documentation, its plasticumentation.

  #3205409 11-Mar-2024 15:03
... when I rearrange the books on the shelf: my HP-48SX calculator.




