PB Tech - Order Arrives but what the?
TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


#312077 14-Mar-2024 23:18
Send private message

Ok, so I order a bunch of stuff. New house build in progress and prewire starts on the weekend. A big chunk of the stuff is going in the walls and needs to be done by the middle of next week.

 

One part of the order arrives in a box. The box has one piece of loose tape across the top, but it is loose and both lids of the box are open. There is one other piece of tape at each end, but the centre piece doesn't even look like it was ever there. If it was packed this way (with two pieces of short tape), it seems pretty bad.

 

I look inside, and there is no packing slip, and of the fifteen items that are supposed to be in there, three are missing. An eight port POE switch, a USB ethernet extender, and a long optical HDMI cable.

 

I contact PB Tech, explaining three items are missing. They ask me to complete a return form, await an RMA number, so I can return everything back. I sent photos showing the parcel condition. I explain that I have received everything except the three missing items (which I can only suspect is a result of them either falling out of the box, or someone grabbing them)

 

But, they want the whole (poorly packed) box sent back with the items, so they can look at them, and then I guess send them back again, with the missing three items.

 

Has anyone else here been in this situation? Is this the normal procedure? I'm interested to hear feedback.

Bung
6407 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3206484 15-Mar-2024 02:10
Send private message

Did you get the email listing the items that were being sent? Why say one part of the order if without a packing slip you expected everything in the one box?



TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206491 15-Mar-2024 07:09
Send private message

I am so sorry, I didn't make it clear.

 

The order was split into three. I got a message from them showing the split order, and what was in each shipment. The other two boxes arrived fine (and together), well packed, and with packing slips, although items from those two boxes were correct, but didn't match the packing slips for those two boxes (they were in the other box)

 

The third box was the one that was poorly packed, and missing items, and the packing slip.

floydbloke
3508 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206493 15-Mar-2024 07:22
Send private message

Are you asking the GZ community on what to do next or just having a rant?

 

If the latter, why not just post in the Annoy or Whiskey Tango topics?




Thanks for explaining "plethora".

 

It means a lot.



TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206494 15-Mar-2024 07:29
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

Are you asking the GZ community on what to do next or just having a rant?

 

If the latter, why not just post in the Annoy or Whiskey Tango topics?

 

 

"Has anyone else here been in this situation? Is this the normal procedure? I'm interested to hear feedback."

 

As above, I'm curious if this is the expected procedure for something wrong with an order missing items. Send it all back so they can re-send it. I havent experienced something like this before, so was interested in feedback.

 

It isn't a rant.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206495 15-Mar-2024 07:36
Send private message

TSMcam:

 

But, they want the whole (poorly packed) box sent back with the items, so they can look at them, and then I guess send them back again, with the missing three items.

 

 

I suspect they want the poorly packaged box as evidence to make a claim from the the courier.

floydbloke
3508 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206496 15-Mar-2024 07:37
Send private message

TSMcam:

 

...

 

"Has anyone else here been in this situation? Is this the normal procedure? I'm interested to hear feedback."

 

As above, I'm curious if this is the expected procedure for something wrong with an order missing items. Send it all back so they can re-send it. I havent experienced something like this before, so was interested in feedback.

 

It isn't a rant.

 

 

 

 

Fair call. Sorry.  I should've re-read your whole post before ranting myself.😞




Thanks for explaining "plethora".

 

It means a lot.

TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206498 15-Mar-2024 07:38
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

TSMcam:

 

But, they want the whole (poorly packed) box sent back with the items, so they can look at them, and then I guess send them back again, with the missing three items.

 

 

I suspect they want the poorly packaged box as evidence to make a claim from the the courier.

 

 

I thought that too. Although I did send detailed photos, which included the label on the box as proof of it being the actual box.

 
 
 
 

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206501 15-Mar-2024 07:43
Send private message

Why did you sign for the box from the courier if it looked dodgy?
Did you make a note of it with the courier?




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Delorean
647 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206504 15-Mar-2024 07:55
Send private message

I have had a few issues over the years.

Email gary.bigwood@pbtech.co.nz

He is the CEO and when I messaged him it was sorted same day




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206505 15-Mar-2024 07:56
Send private message

CYaBro: Why did you sign for the box from the courier if it looked dodgy?
Did you make a note of it with the courier?

 

Unfortunately, I wasn't there to sign for it. I had it sent to my workplace, and the courier did the self sign, and just left it. I was notified when I returned to the office.

 

The inwards goods guy spoke to the courier later in the day, but he just shrugged his shoulders apparently.

TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206506 15-Mar-2024 07:58
Send private message

Delorean: I have had a few issues over the years.

Email gary.bigwood@pbtech.co.nz

He is the CEO and when I messaged him it was sorted same day

 

Thank you very much for that address. I will speak to customer services, and if needed, I will send an email to the CEO.

Delorean
647 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206507 15-Mar-2024 08:08
Send private message

TSMcam:

Delorean: I have had a few issues over the years.

Email gary.bigwood@pbtech.co.nz

He is the CEO and when I messaged him it was sorted same day


Thank you very much for that address. I will speak to customer services, and if needed, I will send an email to the CEO.



I have been down this road.

Email him first then speak to customer services advising you have emailed Gary - as they will be more motivated to help you.

In the 20 odd years dealing with PBTech. Probably 99% has been good. However I just go to the top guy when it goes wrong.

He sorted same day of the email

Edit: Typo




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Bung
6407 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3206512 15-Mar-2024 08:39
Send private message

I don't know what else was in the box but it seems a bit random that someone would have just removed those 3 items. With there being no packing slip I think the box got sent before it should have been.

TSMcam

26 posts

Geek


  #3206528 15-Mar-2024 09:42
Send private message

Bung: I don't know what else was in the box but it seems a bit random that someone would have just removed those 3 items. With there being no packing slip I think the box got sent before it should have been.

 

I thought that too. Definitely a bit random, though given the way the box was open when it arrived, those 3 items possibly could have fallen out. The courier driver was asked, and inwards goods were checked, and they were nowhere to be seen.

 

 

gregmcc
2145 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206541 15-Mar-2024 10:13
Send private message

Tell PB Tech to get a reality check.

 

 

 

Had a similar issue, security cam system brought and installed, one camera was faulty - They wanted the whole system removed, re-boxed and sent back, not just the one camera. I advised them happy to do this, there will uninstall fees and re-install fees of the replacement, OR happy to remove the faulty camera for no charge.....common sense kicked in at PB Tech.

 

 

 

 

