Ok, so I order a bunch of stuff. New house build in progress and prewire starts on the weekend. A big chunk of the stuff is going in the walls and needs to be done by the middle of next week.

One part of the order arrives in a box. The box has one piece of loose tape across the top, but it is loose and both lids of the box are open. There is one other piece of tape at each end, but the centre piece doesn't even look like it was ever there. If it was packed this way (with two pieces of short tape), it seems pretty bad.

I look inside, and there is no packing slip, and of the fifteen items that are supposed to be in there, three are missing. An eight port POE switch, a USB ethernet extender, and a long optical HDMI cable.

I contact PB Tech, explaining three items are missing. They ask me to complete a return form, await an RMA number, so I can return everything back. I sent photos showing the parcel condition. I explain that I have received everything except the three missing items (which I can only suspect is a result of them either falling out of the box, or someone grabbing them)

But, they want the whole (poorly packed) box sent back with the items, so they can look at them, and then I guess send them back again, with the missing three items.

Has anyone else here been in this situation? Is this the normal procedure? I'm interested to hear feedback.