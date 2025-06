Thought this is worthy of a mention as the media is starting to pick this up

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/reports-mcdonalds-stores-nationwide-cant-take-any-orders-serve-food/OUGOYINTHJCCZN5A3R6FE77SXU/

TL:DR it appears McDonalds in NZ, Australia, Japan, UK and likely other countries are all unable to take orders.

I was under the assumption each country had systems so surprised at the scale of this