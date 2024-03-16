If it wasn't considered already. Many 'why would they need that?' fields seem to be what their ratings system runs on. So I'm not surprised they would try capture it.

DOB for age groups of listeners. But an age in general should suffice.. Address for a an idea on reach of the regionalised shows and competitions, although you would expect that not to be street level UNLESS you were sent something already (MoreFM for instance has a nationwide central morning show, but other slots can depend on your region - different as you change it https://www.morefm.co.nz/home/shows.html )

I suspect for arranging what you can and can't get as part of say a concert prize likely also comes down to your address for travel costs or just tickets etc.

In the background they probably all hold hands and likely have a centralised dbase with it split out into target markets/stations. And target further contact as such too. MoreFM have a rather popular comp on at present. And right at the bottom of their terms:





MediaWorks collects and holds personal information provided by entrants for the purposes of

administering this Promotion and for future MediaWorks promotional purposes. All personal

information provided by entrants will be held by MediaWorks and will not be provided to third

parties unless otherwise specifically set out. Under the Privacy Act 2020, entrants have the right to

access and correct their personal information. Please refer to MediaWorks’ Privacy Policy at

https://images.mediaworks.nz/aem/corporate/Privacy_Notice.pdf for more information about how

MediaWorks uses personal information.