Data is being offered on the Darkweb, around 2.4million records including
The alleged hacker claims to have data from 2.461 million NZ citizens. They claim to have, amongst other information, names, home addresses, mobile numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, home phone numbers, user postal codes, user genders, and user IDs....
..... A separate screengrab of information reveals a page of people’s names, postal addresses, email addresses and phone numbers - and how they responded to a recent question on a MediaWorks radio station about which Dragon concert they’d like to attend in 2024.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/mediaworks-investigating-alleged-data-hack-24-million-customers-personal-details-including-how-they-voted-on-the-block-allegedly-stolen/QKPPHBEEERBJBJGE4ZYERWNJ7Q/
Clint