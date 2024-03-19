3puttssuck:

I think Builders crack overstate estimated prices to give their tradies plenty leeway. I’ve never found their estimates accurate. In fact haven’t had a great experience with them at all and so have been using No More Cowboys to find tradespeople. One guy that did some paving work from BC kept trying to add extras and he got quite angry when I didn’t want them. Was glad to see him go and only reason I didn't give negative feedback was because I felt nervous about his demeanour and who knew if he would come back one night. As Tina from Turners says…they know where you live.



Just for reference one outfit that did a scaffold quote for our re-roof wanted $400 which I thought was reasonable as it was going up a couple storeys.