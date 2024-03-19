Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Roof painting cost
3puttssuck

#312118 19-Mar-2024 09:39
Hi Guys. My elderly Father has been given a cost of $3500 to repaint a single-story 95 sqm townhouse roof. This is a wash down and 2 coats of paint. Is this reasonable?

 

TIA team.

SJB

SJB
  #3207872 19-Mar-2024 10:53
Scaffolding is expensive.

 
 
 
 

Eva888
  #3207883 19-Mar-2024 11:08
That’s about what I was quoted with the guy using his own scaffold, but then it was decided roof needed changing so didn’t go ahead. Ours is bigger than your dad’s. Get a few more quotes. Try someone from no more cowboys. 

3puttssuck

  #3207924 19-Mar-2024 11:45
They have now revised their quote to $3750 because they have found some Lichen. So, to spray the Lichen and wait 8 weeks and then spray the roof is $3750, no scaffolding.



mattwnz
  #3208034 19-Mar-2024 14:48
Does it include paint?  Is it a roof you can easily stand on or is it steep? I would ask to see other work they have done or were they recommended

mattwnz
  #3208068 19-Mar-2024 15:53
Apparently the resene moss and mould killer can work . But anyone know what the active ingredient is and whether it could bleach the surfaces? 

 

https://www.resene.co.nz/archspec/datasheets/d80-Moss-&-Mould-Killer.pdf

mentalinc
  #3208074 19-Mar-2024 16:02
It says "Sodium hypochlorite"




Stu1
  #3208088 19-Mar-2024 16:45
That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up



3puttssuck

  #3208130 19-Mar-2024 18:45
mattwnz:

Does it include paint?  Is it a roof you can easily stand on or is it steep? I would ask to see other work they have done or were they recommended


Yes, includes paint. Roof is low pitch, easy to stand on. They did the neighbours and they are happy with the work done.

mattwnz
  #3208132 19-Mar-2024 18:50
mentalinc:

 

It says "Sodium hypochlorite"

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I missed that!

3puttssuck

  #3208133 19-Mar-2024 18:52
Stu1:

That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up


6k and up for 95 Sqm, that’s a rip off!

neb

neb
  #3208142 19-Mar-2024 18:59
mattwnz:

Apparently the resene moss and mould killer can work . But anyone know what the active ingredient is and whether it could bleach the surfaces?

 

 

It'll be bleach, see the other thread :-).

Stu1
  #3208148 19-Mar-2024 19:09
3puttssuck:
Stu1:

 

That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up

 


6k and up for 95 Sqm, that’s a rip off!

 

Crazy prices I was shocked as well

 

Eva888
  #3208604 20-Mar-2024 14:14
I think Builders crack overstate estimated prices to give their tradies plenty leeway. I’ve never found their estimates accurate. In fact haven’t had a great experience with them at all and so have been using No More Cowboys to find tradespeople. One guy that did some paving work from BC kept trying to add extras and he got quite angry when I didn’t want them. Was glad to see him go and only reason I didn't give negative feedback was because I felt nervous about his demeanour and who knew if he would come back one night. As Tina from Turners says…they know where you live. 

Just for reference one outfit that did a scaffold quote for our re-roof wanted $400 which I thought was reasonable as it was going up a couple storeys. 

 

 

wellygary
  #3208619 20-Mar-2024 14:46
Working at heights can be a real budget buster depending on what level of protection the contractors decide to use.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

