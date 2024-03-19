Hi Guys. My elderly Father has been given a cost of $3500 to repaint a single-story 95 sqm townhouse roof. This is a wash down and 2 coats of paint. Is this reasonable?
TIA team.
Scaffolding is expensive.
That’s about what I was quoted with the guy using his own scaffold, but then it was decided roof needed changing so didn’t go ahead. Ours is bigger than your dad’s. Get a few more quotes. Try someone from no more cowboys.
Does it include paint? Is it a roof you can easily stand on or is it steep? I would ask to see other work they have done or were they recommended
Apparently the resene moss and mould killer can work . But anyone know what the active ingredient is and whether it could bleach the surfaces?
https://www.resene.co.nz/archspec/datasheets/d80-Moss-&-Mould-Killer.pdf
It says "Sodium hypochlorite"
That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up
mattwnz:
Does it include paint? Is it a roof you can easily stand on or is it steep? I would ask to see other work they have done or were they recommended
mentalinc:
It says "Sodium hypochlorite"
Thanks, I missed that!
Stu1:
That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up
mattwnz:
Apparently the resene moss and mould killer can work . But anyone know what the active ingredient is and whether it could bleach the surfaces?
It'll be bleach, see the other thread :-).
3puttssuck:
That’s pretty reasonable these days, have a look at builders crack estimates are 6k and up
6k and up for 95 Sqm, that's a rip off!
Crazy prices I was shocked as well
I think Builders crack overstate estimated prices to give their tradies plenty leeway. I’ve never found their estimates accurate. In fact haven’t had a great experience with them at all and so have been using No More Cowboys to find tradespeople. One guy that did some paving work from BC kept trying to add extras and he got quite angry when I didn’t want them. Was glad to see him go and only reason I didn't give negative feedback was because I felt nervous about his demeanour and who knew if he would come back one night. As Tina from Turners says…they know where you live.
Just for reference one outfit that did a scaffold quote for our re-roof wanted $400 which I thought was reasonable as it was going up a couple storeys.
Working at heights can be a real budget buster depending on what level of protection the contractors decide to use.....