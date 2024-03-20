Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lost your wallet at Waitomo Johnsonville?
#312142 20-Mar-2024 16:52
If you forgot your wallet at Waitomo Johnsonville, please send a message with what was in it, any description, name, etc and we can arrange collection.

 

Otherwise, it will be dropped at the police station later.




  #3208661 20-Mar-2024 16:58
Never mind, waited a bit there, owner came back and collected it.




