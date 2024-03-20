If you forgot your wallet at Waitomo Johnsonville, please send a message with what was in it, any description, name, etc and we can arrange collection.
Otherwise, it will be dropped at the police station later.
If you forgot your wallet at Waitomo Johnsonville, please send a message with what was in it, any description, name, etc and we can arrange collection.
Otherwise, it will be dropped at the police station later.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Never mind, waited a bit there, owner came back and collected it.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure