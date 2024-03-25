Easter Egg Hunt: WIN a Limited Edition PS5 Spider-Man 2 Console, LEGO & More! at Mighty Ape NZ
Have all but green & red. 🤔
Have all but green & red. 🤔
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Arggh, me too. Green and red are avoiding me. They aren't as obvious as the other eggs.
omg, after years and years I finally found them all, all by myself!
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
kiwifidget:
6 so far. This may or may not be a hint, but only products reliably in stock appear to have the eggs.
CYaBro:
kiwifidget:
Any clues for those? Still eluding me this morning dang it.
maoriboy:
CYaBro:
kiwifidget:
Won't give too much away straight away. :)
Green is in the Board Games category and Red is in Books.
See how you go.
Head over to the thread on Cheapies.nz if you want the easy way out. Someone has posted the links to all the eggs
CYaBro:
Thanks! Found them last night after a concerted effort (and a few beers hahaha).