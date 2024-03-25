Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MightyApe Easter Egg Hunt 2024
CYaBro

Uber Geek

#312193 25-Mar-2024 15:38
Easter Egg Hunt: WIN a Limited Edition PS5 Spider-Man 2 Console, LEGO & More! at Mighty Ape NZ

 

Have all but green & red. 🤔




maoriboy
Ultimate Geek

  #3210662 25-Mar-2024 15:40
Arggh, me too. Green and red are avoiding me. They aren't as obvious as the other eggs.





 
 
 
 

kiwifidget
Uber Geek

  #3210703 25-Mar-2024 17:22
omg, after years and years I finally found them all, all by myself!




CYaBro

Uber Geek

  #3210705 25-Mar-2024 17:26
kiwifidget:

 

omg, after years and years I finally found them all, all by myself!

 

 

Any hints for green and red? Just having no luck so probably looking in totally the wrong place. 😬

 

Edit: Red found! And now green too! :D




deepred
Ultimate Geek

  #3210855 25-Mar-2024 22:50
6 so far. This may or may not be a hint, but only products reliably in stock appear to have the eggs.




maoriboy
Ultimate Geek

  #3210952 26-Mar-2024 09:47
CYaBro:

 

kiwifidget:

 

omg, after years and years I finally found them all, all by myself!

 

 

Any hints for green and red? Just having no luck so probably looking in totally the wrong place. 😬

 

Edit: Red found! And now green too! :D

 

 

 

 

Any clues for those? Still eluding me this morning dang it.





CYaBro

Uber Geek

  #3211019 26-Mar-2024 10:58
maoriboy:

 

CYaBro:

 

kiwifidget:

 

omg, after years and years I finally found them all, all by myself!

 

 

Any hints for green and red? Just having no luck so probably looking in totally the wrong place. 😬

 

Edit: Red found! And now green too! :D

 

 

 

 

Any clues for those? Still eluding me this morning dang it.

 

 

Won't give too much away straight away. :)

 

Green is in the Board Games category and Red is in Books.

 

See how you go.




BlargHonk
  #3211067 26-Mar-2024 11:36
Head over to the thread on Cheapies.nz if you want the easy way out. Someone has posted the links to all the eggs

 

 



maoriboy
Ultimate Geek

  #3211538 27-Mar-2024 10:44
CYaBro:

 

Won't give too much away straight away. :)

 

Green is in the Board Games category and Red is in Books.

 

See how you go.

 

 

 

 

Thanks! Found them last night after a concerted effort (and a few beers hahaha).





