I have Icey Teks on the boat. I have squabs mounted on them, which allows them to be used as seats. They live in the boat half under the front seats. They get a hard life (UV, knocks, fish spines), but have stood up to it well, and they do keep stuff cool a long time. Will keep food frozen for 48 hours, if used properly.

They have a good range of sizes, shapes and configurations (one/two compartments and split lids).