Hi, have a friend in need of a geek for her desktop PC :)

Anyone in the Gonville, Whanganui area that could assist ?

I suspect it could be the PSU thats blown, but it is an old PC so who knows..... does have another desktop there but not sure if its of any use for parts to get her up and running.

She can only pay minimal for your time or do some custom artwork for you (freelance graphic designer) as repayment.

Pls PM me if you can assist :)

Cheers