tehgerbil

#312340 8-Apr-2024 12:06
I'm procrastinating at work currently, so my mind was wandering to everything the Government has done over the past few years which were meant to bring down prices, but either did and the decrease was eaten by inflation or was just all faff with no real benefit to every days kiwis.

1 - Petrol market investigation.

Investigated started in 2019, resulting in the Fuel Industry Act 2020. Since then Megan Woods questioned extremely high margins in 2022. And in September 2023, Comcom issued a 'please explain' over price discrepancies. So while the price may be worse than it currently is - There doesn't seem to be much in the way of either petrol companies lowering their prices or even watching their behaviour after the new act was introduced.

 

And now of course - Fuel companies increase profit margins in cost-of-living crisis Oct 17 2023

 

2 - Energy market investigation.

 

In 2019, the Government investigated energy prices and forced removal of low fixed charge tariffs and  prompt payment discounts. Since then of course energy prices have risen steadily and despite the lower users being forced to pay higher fees, overall the prices are still rising steadily.

In 2019 Meridian Energy were found to have abused their market power by dumping water instead of using it and allegedly caused over $60 millions of excess energy prices. In December 2023 the Commerce Commission flatly refused to investigate Meridian citing a lack of resources despite the Energy Authority officially confirming Meridian caused $80 million dollars and 600t of excess carbon damage to the economy and environment. 

 

And now of course - Meridian, Contact, Genesis and Mercury made a collective $2.7 billion in operating profits in the just ended financial year. - Sep 1 2023

 

3 - Grocery market investigation.

 

In November 2020 the Comcom were asked to asked to investigate supermarket competition and found unequivocally that they were abusing their market share to make excess profit margins. Their results: Every day, the major supermarkets are making more than $1 million in excess profits" because of "high prices, high profits and high barriers to enter the market," it says.  

 

And now of course: Price of common foods soars more than 50% in NZ

 

 

 

So I ask you all what do you think:

Are we fortunate our Government is doing something at all?
Have the investigations resulted in better prices for kiwis?

 

Or were they a total whitewash and handwringing exercise designed to provide the appearance of the Govt doing something? 

SaltyNZ
  #3215544 8-Apr-2024 12:16
All of those examples are missing one common, crucial ingredient. Unlike telecommunications where we had the Telecom break-up, regulated forced national roaming, local loop unbundling and regulated termination rates, all of which led up to an explosion of retail broadband providers and 2degrees entering the mobile market and halving prices overnight, there were no such special additional powers granted to the ComCom for any of the above.

 

And so it was always going to be a case of 'Lol, what are you going to do about it?' and carry on with business as usual. Whitewash, for sure.

 

This government will be better inasmuch as they won't even try to run investigations so we will all be blissfully unaware of how much we are being ripped off.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3215608 8-Apr-2024 12:34
I'm painfully aware how much I am being ripped off every time I see a grocery or petrol receipt or energy invoice!

 

 




tehgerbil

  #3215678 8-Apr-2024 13:41
SaltyNZ:

 

All of those examples are missing one common, crucial ingredient. .. there were no such special additional powers granted to the ComCom..

 

And so it was always going to be a case of 'Lol, what are you going to do about it?' and carry on with business as usual. Whitewash, for sure.

 

 


I'm torn - I think perhaps looking overseas (looking at you Aus) things could be a lot worse than we are overall.

So while the above investigations may not have reversed the inevitable march towards corporations ultraprofiteering, they have perhaps slowed their pace to a more manageable level compared to if nothing was said or done at all. 



wellygary
  #3215683 8-Apr-2024 14:10
"were meant to bring down prices, "

 

No, no. no, the purpose of the Commerce Commission studies were to show that its not the Government's fault that prices are high, and you should direct your anger at business, rather then politicians,  :)

 

 

 

But in pretty much every case, the "market dominance" that the Commerce Commission are railing against, was approved and created by the Commerce Commission, 

 

Supermarkets,- the Com Com approved Woolworths taking over Foodtown, 

 

In Banking it approved the ANZ taking over both Postbank and the National Bank, it also approved National Australia Bank (which operated a distinct presence in NZ) taking over the BNZ. 

 

While in Hardware,  the Com Com  didn't even bother to consider the Fletcher Building Takeover of Tasman building products,....

 

In Fuel, it approved the takeover of Caltex by Z, and back in the day Europa got gobbled up by BP - (although we are basically a spot market price taker on fuel as we are so tiny) 

 

 

 

None of this Market dominance appeared overnight, the players have been slowly and carefully adding to their market dominance, while the Commerce Commission has been asleep at the wheel....

 

 

cddt
  #3215736 8-Apr-2024 16:38
Rikkitic:

 

I'm painfully aware how much I am being ripped off every time I see a grocery or petrol receipt or energy invoice!

 

 

These all pale in comparison with the monthly mortgage payment. 




John19612
  #3215751 8-Apr-2024 17:27
wellygary:

 

Supermarkets,- the Com Com approved Woolworths taking over Foodtown, 

 

 

No they didn't - eventually. Com Com ultimately turned this down after Foodstuffs took legal action against the initial Com Com decision to allow the merger. The Foodstuff legal action forced the Com Com to consider stricter anti-competitive elements of the merger.

 

Progressive then eventually went to the Pricy Council who actually approved the merger.

 

As useless as Com Com are this is one of the very few times where they aren't actually at fault.

cddt
  #3215827 8-Apr-2024 18:08
John19612:

 

No they didn't - eventually. Com Com ultimately turned this down after Foodstuffs took legal action against the initial Com Com decision to allow the merger. The Foodstuff legal action forced the Com Com to consider stricter anti-competitive elements of the merger.

 

Progressive then eventually went to the Pricy Council who actually approved the merger.

 

As useless as Com Com are this is one of the very few times where they aren't actually at fault.

 

 

When did this all take place? No mention of it on the Wikipedia page. Not saying I don't believe you, rather that this is something that should be included! 




Chills
  #3215828 8-Apr-2024 18:11
Can we blame all of these issues on the Government - That's the woke thing to do!

John19612
  #3215831 8-Apr-2024 18:31
cddt:

 

John19612:

 

No they didn't - eventually. Com Com ultimately turned this down after Foodstuffs took legal action against the initial Com Com decision to allow the merger. The Foodstuff legal action forced the Com Com to consider stricter anti-competitive elements of the merger.

 

Progressive then eventually went to the Pricy Council who actually approved the merger.

 

As useless as Com Com are this is one of the very few times where they aren't actually at fault.

 

 

When did this all take place? No mention of it on the Wikipedia page. Not saying I don't believe you, rather that this is something that should be included! 

 

 

Some background: http://www.sharechat.co.nz/article/5c20b493/progressive-wins-privy-council-appeal.html

lxsw20
  #3215880 8-Apr-2024 18:50
Brexit

floydbloke
  #3215882 8-Apr-2024 18:52
Max Bradford (in 1998):

 

Lower prices and a real choice of who supplies your electricity – that's what the Coalition Government's electricity reforms are all about.

 

 

Despite there being more electricity retailers, in real terms (adjusting for inflation), residential electricity prices are at least 35% higher than they were at the time of the reforms (1999). 

 

Source: https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/the-bradford-reforms-25-years-on 




tweake
  #3215890 8-Apr-2024 19:20
cddt:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I'm painfully aware how much I am being ripped off every time I see a grocery or petrol receipt or energy invoice!

 

 

These all pale in comparison with the monthly mortgage payment. 

 

 

exactly. thats what kiwis want and the govt has helped them get there over the last 50 years.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3215912 8-Apr-2024 19:52
cddt:

 

These all pale in comparison with the monthly mortgage payment. 

 

 

Don't doubt it but I am fortunate to live on a family farm so not really an issue for me.

 

 




Groucho
  #3216042 9-Apr-2024 10:48
floydbloke:

 

Max Bradford (in 1998):

 

Lower prices and a real choice of who supplies your electricity – that's what the Coalition Government's electricity reforms are all about.

 

 

Despite there being more electricity retailers, in real terms (adjusting for inflation), residential electricity prices are at least 35% higher than they were at the time of the reforms (1999). 

 

Source: https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/the-bradford-reforms-25-years-on 

 

 

Don't forget how Jenny Shipley's deregulation of the building industry made building a lot cheaper.  How'd that work out 25 years later?

elpenguino
  #3216048 9-Apr-2024 11:23
Groucho:

 

Don't forget how Jenny Shipley's deregulation of the building industry made building a lot cheaper.  How'd that work out 25 years later?

 

 

Well, when you put it that way, the sales pitch for neo-liberal economics was that companies would be free to compete to sell things to us.

 

The supermarkets and many other companies don't seem to be competing too hard.

 

I see the Aussies are also complaining about being ripped off by the supermarkets, at both ends, namely as suppliers and customers. Aus has 4 large chains but the cost problems still occur.

 

https://thefarmermagazine.com.au/supermarket-chains/

 

 




