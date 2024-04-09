Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic - Watercare - Smart water meter
eluSiveNZ

180 posts

Master Geek


#312351 9-Apr-2024 10:47
Just wondering if any Auckland based GZers have had Watercare replace their water meter wih the new "smart" meter.

 

If you have, can you share your experience with billing and recorded water usage. If you use the app, how have you found the daily usage data being recorded?

 

 

 

I have had a smart meter for around a year now and facing wildy excessive use some months and random low use from other months. 

 

The app reporting usage is all over the show, with some days reporting 80L/per hour for hours on end and some days showing correct use (shower mornings/evenings spikes)

 

So keen to see what others experiences are.

ANglEAUT
2051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216208 9-Apr-2024 14:37
I'm also interested in the experience please. Our estimated usage is annoyingly off.

 

Also, seems like https://www.watercare.co.nz/Water-and-wastewater/Water-meters/Water-meter-replacement/Smart-meters has very little info about the planned rollout of these.




JuiceNZ
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3216240 9-Apr-2024 15:31
We had our water meter upgraded to one of the green smart meters mid last year. Our four nearest neighbors still have analogue meters, I have no idea why ours was changed.

 

For the remainder of the year the monthly bills seemed to alternate between zero and double usage. The zero usage bills showed readings which matched the previous month, sometimes flagged estimate and sometimes actual. I tried the app, when the readings were working it looked accurate. I continued paying them about $100 a month and it all averaged out.

 

No more alternating for 2024, all bills this year have showed zero usage. I stopped paying them and started contacting them in Jan, the web chat is a waste of time, they can't help you other than asking you to read the meter yourself and update them. I started calling them in Feb, I've declined to provide them with an actual reading, suggesting they fix their 'smart' problem instead. All they can do is pass it on to the smart meter team and they don't issue ticket/job numbers to follow up... Same story in March.

 

Called them again last week after another zero usage bill, the meter team put a note on my account that they've added our meter to the manual read rotation so should be read this month. Yahoo, $400 bill incoming I expect.

 

Randomly last week, an elderly family friend mentioned their tenants in Otahuhu have received zero usage bills since Jan. Smart meter again but he's not sure if it's a blue or green one.

 

Coincidence? Or have Watercare rolled out dud technology?

wellygary
7558 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216247 9-Apr-2024 15:53
I'm not sure that sticking a mobile transmitter in a hole in the ground with a lid on was the best way to ensure good connectivity...

 

By comparison, our smart power meter has a stonking 10cm black aerial rod sticking out from the top of the meter box. 

 

 



eluSiveNZ

180 posts

Master Geek


  #3216278 9-Apr-2024 16:37
ANglEAUT:

 

I'm also interested in the experience please. Our estimated usage is annoyingly off.

 

Also, seems like https://www.watercare.co.nz/Water-and-wastewater/Water-meters/Water-meter-replacement/Smart-meters has very little info about the planned rollout of these.

 

 

There was a glitch 17,000 households and businesses overcharged by defective 'smart' water meters (newsroom.co.nz) so they postponed the rollout, I havent actually heard if they have started the rollout again.

 

Doesnt exactly instill confidence in what they are doing.

 

 

eluSiveNZ

180 posts

Master Geek


  #3216284 9-Apr-2024 16:45
JuiceNZ:

 

We had our water meter upgraded to one of the green smart meters mid last year. Our four nearest neighbors still have analogue meters, I have no idea why ours was changed.

 

For the remainder of the year the monthly bills seemed to alternate between zero and double usage. The zero usage bills showed readings which matched the previous month, sometimes flagged estimate and sometimes actual. I tried the app, when the readings were working it looked accurate. I continued paying them about $100 a month and it all averaged out.

 

No more alternating for 2024, all bills this year have showed zero usage. I stopped paying them and started contacting them in Jan, the web chat is a waste of time, they can't help you other than asking you to read the meter yourself and update them. I started calling them in Feb, I've declined to provide them with an actual reading, suggesting they fix their 'smart' problem instead. All they can do is pass it on to the smart meter team and they don't issue ticket/job numbers to follow up... Same story in March.

 

Called them again last week after another zero usage bill, the meter team put a note on my account that they've added our meter to the manual read rotation so should be read this month. Yahoo, $400 bill incoming I expect.

 

Randomly last week, an elderly family friend mentioned their tenants in Otahuhu have received zero usage bills since Jan. Smart meter again but he's not sure if it's a blue or green one.

 

Coincidence? Or have Watercare rolled out dud technology?

 

 

I have the blue Landis+Gyr meter, but it is always reporting data, but as I said, widly varies.

 

But my experience dealing with Watercare is the exact same - web chat/phone state they'll pass onto the "smart meter team" and nothing gets done and there's no reference.

 

 

 

 

