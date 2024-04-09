Just wondering if any Auckland based GZers have had Watercare replace their water meter wih the new "smart" meter.
If you have, can you share your experience with billing and recorded water usage. If you use the app, how have you found the daily usage data being recorded?
I have had a smart meter for around a year now and facing wildy excessive use some months and random low use from other months.
The app reporting usage is all over the show, with some days reporting 80L/per hour for hours on end and some days showing correct use (shower mornings/evenings spikes)
So keen to see what others experiences are.