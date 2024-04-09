We had our water meter upgraded to one of the green smart meters mid last year. Our four nearest neighbors still have analogue meters, I have no idea why ours was changed.

For the remainder of the year the monthly bills seemed to alternate between zero and double usage. The zero usage bills showed readings which matched the previous month, sometimes flagged estimate and sometimes actual. I tried the app, when the readings were working it looked accurate. I continued paying them about $100 a month and it all averaged out.

No more alternating for 2024, all bills this year have showed zero usage. I stopped paying them and started contacting them in Jan, the web chat is a waste of time, they can't help you other than asking you to read the meter yourself and update them. I started calling them in Feb, I've declined to provide them with an actual reading, suggesting they fix their 'smart' problem instead. All they can do is pass it on to the smart meter team and they don't issue ticket/job numbers to follow up... Same story in March.

Called them again last week after another zero usage bill, the meter team put a note on my account that they've added our meter to the manual read rotation so should be read this month. Yahoo, $400 bill incoming I expect.

Randomly last week, an elderly family friend mentioned their tenants in Otahuhu have received zero usage bills since Jan. Smart meter again but he's not sure if it's a blue or green one.

Coincidence? Or have Watercare rolled out dud technology?