Latest Reddit experience......

GeForce Experience notified me a new driver was available - so hit download, and then prompted for type of install - clicked Express as I usually do.

Windows then popped up with a driver warning saying it was not signed. Thought that was odd, so I stopped the install and thought that was the end of it..... until Defender went nuts alerting me to malware now on my system. It kept popping up even after quarantined/cleaned, so I installed MalwareBytes, which found the offending files and removed it. The files were video card driver related.

Popped onto Reddit and posted in the Nvidia sub and asked there if anyone else had the same issue with latest update...... what a mistake that was.

"You've downloaded a dodgy driver from a dodgy site"

"Stop using dodgy VPN's"

"You don't know what you're doing"

and so on......

I politely went back and said where and how the driver was obtained and thanked those that had actually given me valid things to check.

Next thing, my post has been removed and I'm removed from the sub.

Nice attitude from Reddit people and the mods....... I suspect Nvidia has some financial attachment to that Reddit because there is absolutely nothing negative about them in any fashion (inc failed drivers) in that sub.

Think I'll keep my tech requests to Geekzone, at least when I'm proven wrong, or ask a stupid question noones nasty about it (although under breath you're prob thinking "what an idiot") ;)

Long live GZ :D