Reddit vs GZ (bit of a rant/grrr)

#312371 11-Apr-2024 08:18
Latest Reddit experience......

 

GeForce Experience notified me a new driver was available - so hit download, and then prompted for type of install - clicked Express as I usually do.

 

Windows then popped up with a driver warning saying it was not signed. Thought that was odd, so I stopped the install and thought that was the end of it..... until Defender went nuts alerting me to malware now on my system. It kept popping up even after quarantined/cleaned, so I installed MalwareBytes, which found the offending files and removed it. The files were video card driver related.

 

Popped onto Reddit and posted in the Nvidia sub and asked there if anyone else had the same issue with latest update...... what a mistake that was.

 

"You've downloaded a dodgy driver from a dodgy site"

 

"Stop using dodgy VPN's"

 

"You don't know what you're doing"

 

and so on......

 

I politely went back and said where and how the driver was obtained and thanked those that had actually given me valid things to check.

 

Next thing, my post has been removed and I'm removed from the sub.

 

 

 

Nice attitude from Reddit people and the mods.......  I suspect Nvidia has some financial attachment to that Reddit because there is absolutely nothing negative about them in any fashion (inc failed drivers) in that sub. 

 

Think I'll keep my tech requests to Geekzone, at least when I'm proven wrong, or ask a stupid question noones nasty about it (although under breath you're prob thinking "what an idiot") ;)

 

Long live GZ :D

 

 




  #3216872 11-Apr-2024 08:20
Reddit is a cesspit.  I tend to use it in read-only mode for light entertainment.




People often mistake me for an adult due to my age.

 
 
 
 

  #3216876 11-Apr-2024 08:31
floydbloke:

 

Reddit is a cesspit.  I tend to use it in read-only mode for light entertainment.

 

 

 

 

I left when they killed the Apollo iOS app in the APIcalypse. Nice to see it's improving. :-/




  #3216884 11-Apr-2024 09:09
I love Reddit, but since the went public they are scared of offending anyone. I got a week ban by reddit admin for saying a tent peg through the chest would be a solution to someone who snores in a hut. 



  #3216885 11-Apr-2024 09:10
xpd:

 

Nice attitude from Reddit people and the mods.......  I suspect Nvidia has some financial attachment to that Reddit because there is absolutely nothing negative about them in any fashion (inc failed drivers) in that sub. 

 

 

Nah, that's the funny bit. They don't need to pay a cent, it's free PR white-washing to have a subreddit run by fanboys. You should see how rabid the Apple one is - say anything negative and you can almost feel the froth coming off their mouths as they pile on!

  #3216948 11-Apr-2024 10:19
netspanner:

 

I love Reddit, but since the went public they are scared of offending anyone. I got a week ban by reddit admin for saying a tent peg through the chest would be a solution to someone who snores in a hut. 

 


I got a week's ban for suggesting you burn the house down, after someone posted a picture of a bunch of massive spiders in their house...apparently I was inciting violence. 




