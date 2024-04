Xeon: Should be fine - they are owned by Vista who make the ticketing software for pretty much every cinema in NZ

Awesome, thanks for letting me know. Currently, I'm residing in Bulls, and unfortunately, we don't have a cinema here. Consequently, we have to travel to Whanganui to go to the movies. However, we don't always have the time to make the trip just to buy tickets. So, I found the website flick.co.nz selling tickets for the Whanganui movie cinema. While the Whanganui cinema website does offer online purchases, I was disappointed to find out that they do not have options for purchasing tickets for kids. So, yeah.