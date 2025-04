Hi,

I am in the process of installing a ducted heatpump and been making spreadsheets to calculate various parts of the system. I approached two HVAC firms and both use different values to calculate L/s and kW for a room volume.

I live in a 90s double glazed 4 bedroom home in Christchurch with R2.8 wall insulation, new R6 roof insulation.

Does anyone know of the L/s per kW and the room volume per kW ratios?

Thanks in advance