Hope they don't stuff this up, the book was a great read.
The Book's author is the Showrunner and has written most of the Episodes, so chances are good that it will be pretty faithful,
Yeah, seen that before though where the author is involved and the studios still stuff it up - but going by the trailer, its looking good.
As opposed to the 2015 show of the same name from the Stargate guys.
i so wish they had continued that series.
i so wish they had continued that series.
100% this
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's.
I must apologize. It's 100% my fault for that show being cancelled.
Honest.
I went into a public forum and announced I enjoyed the show, the following week it was canned.
This occurs with EVERY show I say I enjoy - within a month its canned.
Did the trailer reveal too much?
The little things make the biggest difference.
Not overly. Think its enough to entice people in.
May I DM you a long list of game and reality TV shows that I'd like to to comment on in this manner?
One consequence would be that several NZ channels will end up displaying nothing but the test card for most of the day shortly afterwards.
Hope they don't stuff this up, the book was a great read.
Maybe we could have a whip-round and collect some money to send to them so they can afford to light the sets properly?