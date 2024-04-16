Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dark Matter - TV series

#312430 16-Apr-2024 09:33
Hope they don't stuff this up, the book was a great read.

 

 

 




  #3219025 16-Apr-2024 10:13
The Book's author is the Showrunner and has written most of the Episodes, so chances are good that it will be pretty faithful, 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3219031 16-Apr-2024 10:26
Yeah, seen that before though where the author is involved and the studios still stuff it up - but going by the trailer, its looking good. 




  #3219047 16-Apr-2024 11:03
As opposed to the 2015 show of the same name from the Stargate guys.



  #3219137 16-Apr-2024 15:53
thermonuclear:

 

As opposed to the 2015 show of the same name from the Stargate guys.

 

 

i so wish they had continued that series. 

  #3219213 16-Apr-2024 18:57
tweake:

 

thermonuclear:

 

As opposed to the 2015 show of the same name from the Stargate guys.

 

 

i so wish they had continued that series. 

 

 

100% this




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional.

  #3219357 17-Apr-2024 06:56
Lias:

 

tweake:

 

thermonuclear:

 

As opposed to the 2015 show of the same name from the Stargate guys.

 

 

i so wish they had continued that series. 

 

 

100% this

 

 

I must apologize. It's 100% my fault for that show being cancelled.

 

Honest.

 

I went into a public forum and announced I enjoyed the show, the following week it was canned.

 

This occurs with EVERY show I say I enjoy - within a month its canned.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

  #3219443 17-Apr-2024 11:03
Did the trailer reveal too much?




  #3219444 17-Apr-2024 11:05
Not overly. Think its enough to entice people in.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

  #3219578 17-Apr-2024 15:11
I must apologize. It's 100% my fault for that show being cancelled.

 

Honest.

 

I went into a public forum and announced I enjoyed the show, the following week it was canned.

 

This occurs with EVERY show I say I enjoy - within a month its canned.

 

 

May I DM you a long list of game and reality TV shows that I'd like to to comment on in this manner?

 

One consequence would be that several NZ channels will end up displaying nothing but the test card for most of the day shortly afterwards.

  #3219580 17-Apr-2024 15:12
xpd:

 

Hope they don't stuff this up, the book was a great read.

 

 

Maybe we could have a whip-round and collect some money to send to them so they can afford to light the sets properly?

