Question for... hmmm, seniors with good memory
#312470 19-Apr-2024 16:02
I've been trying to recall the name of a colorful guy who was frequently in the NZ news back in the 60s or thereabouts.

 

He lived in the central Nth.Island - Dannevirke perhaps? - and was either a mayor or a politician. AFAIK he was Dutch.

 

Anyone?




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3220371 19-Apr-2024 16:50
Are you thinking of Joh Bjelke-Petersen? Joh Bjelke-Petersen - Wikipedia

 

He was born in Dannevirke and was the frequently controversial Premier of Queensland from 1968 to 1987.

 

And as for "seniors with good memories", you'd have to be positively elderly to remember anything about politicians from the sixties - you'd likely have to've been born in the 1940s, so that makes you close to or past eighty now. LOL

 
 
 
 

  #3220376 19-Apr-2024 17:07
PolicyGuy, thanks very much-that's him! 

 

And yes to 1940 😜




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3220405 19-Apr-2024 19:02
geekIT:

 

PolicyGuy, thanks very much-that's him! 

 

And yes to 1940 😜

 

 

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth right? :-P




  #3220593 20-Apr-2024 10:15
Lias:

 

geekIT:

 

PolicyGuy, thanks very much-that's him! 

 

And yes to 1940 😜

 

 

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth right? :-P

 

 

Back when the world's madness was survivable.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3220596 20-Apr-2024 10:31
geekIT:

Back when the world was in a lesser state of madness.



This comment explains the memory lapse. 😂

  #3220597 20-Apr-2024 10:32
geekIT:

Back when the world's madness was survivable.



Ha too slow 😜

  #3220607 20-Apr-2024 11:04
geekIT:

 

Back when the world's madness was survivable.

 

 

Back before the crazies could use (anti)social media to unite....




  #3220609 20-Apr-2024 11:07
PolicyGuy:

 

And as for "seniors with good memories", you'd have to be positively elderly to remember anything about politicians from the sixties - you'd likely have to've been born in the 1940s, so that makes you close to or past eighty now. LOL

 

 

Yep, that's me!

 

 




  #3220617 20-Apr-2024 11:58
PolicyGuy:

 

And as for "seniors with good memories", you'd have to be positively elderly to remember anything about politicians from the sixties - you'd likely have to've been born in the 1940s, so that makes you close to or past eighty now. LOL

 

 

Not necessarily - I was born in 1952 and remember a huge amount about politicians and politics from the 1960s. I certainly remember Joh B-P.




  #3220622 20-Apr-2024 12:33
Older people told me all about it when the name came up. Queensland corruption is legendary. Many of the related issues are still rolling on.

  #3220625 20-Apr-2024 12:38
None of us would remember him living in NZ as the family moved to Australia in 1913. Today he'd be deported back as a 501.

  #3220627 20-Apr-2024 12:49
I am so gutted that I can't find online anywhere that video of the guy who got stuck in his dryer on the South Island.

 

 

 

A bit of this and that there and then I thought "Oh s*** I'm f***ing stuck!"

 

 

 

Used to be on multiple places on Youtube, now it feels like it was a figment of my imagination.

  #3220659 20-Apr-2024 14:25
I grew up in Queensland through the 70's and 80's when Joh was premier. His government's corruption was on an another level starting with the gerrymandering of the electoral boundaries that allowed him to stay in power for so long. He was the sole reason that Queensland lagged behind other states in economic and cultural progress.

 

The Fitzgerald enquiry was eventually able to take him down but it was too late. The damage had already been done. 

  #3220723 20-Apr-2024 18:23
Senecio: I grew up in Queensland through the 70's and 80's when Joh was premier. His government's corruption was on an another level starting with the gerrymandering of the electoral boundaries that allowed him to stay in power for so long. He was the sole reason that Queensland lagged behind other states in economic and cultural progress.

 

I had friends visit there when Joh was running things, and they sent me a postcard labelled "Queensland by night".  The front was completely black.

