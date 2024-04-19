I've been trying to recall the name of a colorful guy who was frequently in the NZ news back in the 60s or thereabouts.
He lived in the central Nth.Island - Dannevirke perhaps? - and was either a mayor or a politician. AFAIK he was Dutch.
Anyone?
Are you thinking of Joh Bjelke-Petersen? Joh Bjelke-Petersen - Wikipedia
He was born in Dannevirke and was the frequently controversial Premier of Queensland from 1968 to 1987.
And as for "seniors with good memories", you'd have to be positively elderly to remember anything about politicians from the sixties - you'd likely have to've been born in the 1940s, so that makes you close to or past eighty now. LOL
PolicyGuy, thanks very much-that's him!
And yes to 1940 😜
Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth right? :-P
Back when the world's madness was survivable.
Back before the crazies could use (anti)social media to unite....
Yep, that's me!
Not necessarily - I was born in 1952 and remember a huge amount about politicians and politics from the 1960s. I certainly remember Joh B-P.
None of us would remember him living in NZ as the family moved to Australia in 1913. Today he'd be deported back as a 501.
I am so gutted that I can't find online anywhere that video of the guy who got stuck in his dryer on the South Island.
A bit of this and that there and then I thought "Oh s*** I'm f***ing stuck!"
Used to be on multiple places on Youtube, now it feels like it was a figment of my imagination.
I grew up in Queensland through the 70's and 80's when Joh was premier. His government's corruption was on an another level starting with the gerrymandering of the electoral boundaries that allowed him to stay in power for so long. He was the sole reason that Queensland lagged behind other states in economic and cultural progress.
The Fitzgerald enquiry was eventually able to take him down but it was too late. The damage had already been done.
Senecio: I grew up in Queensland through the 70's and 80's when Joh was premier. His government's corruption was on an another level starting with the gerrymandering of the electoral boundaries that allowed him to stay in power for so long. He was the sole reason that Queensland lagged behind other states in economic and cultural progress.
I had friends visit there when Joh was running things, and they sent me a postcard labelled "Queensland by night". The front was completely black.