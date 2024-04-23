Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No Soliciting - Signage - Where can we get this? Seem super rare.
CarrotCoke

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#312512 23-Apr-2024 22:17
Hi all

 

Was wondering if anyone know where we can get the "No Soliciting" signage locally? Looking for a small signage, approx 15cm in width.

 

I've visited the local Bunnings, Mitre10 and local chinese dollar stores. But with all the various signages available, this particular one does not appear to exist. Surprisingly, there are so many various "No Junk Mail" signage.

 

Checking online, it seems its available on Aliexpress, but not for the size I like. Temu, their minimum spend of $40 seem bit too high for me at the moment.

 

As yes, Im aware many dont respect the sign. But at least its up there, and for those who will respect it, at least it will save a little bit of their time.

 

 

 

Thank you!

skewt
747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3221958 23-Apr-2024 22:24
Would these stickers help?

https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/do-not-knock

 
 
 
 

tchart
2362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3221962 23-Apr-2024 22:32
As far as I know “No Soliciting” is more of an American thing. Don’t see them in NZ much.

Just searched on EBay and there are plenty of stickers/signs. Just sort by price+shipping

openmedia
3284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3221992 24-Apr-2024 07:04
skewt: Would these stickers help?

https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/do-not-knock

 

We use these. Simply printed and laminated them.




cddt
1419 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222044 24-Apr-2024 07:59
The people you want to deter with a "no soliciting" sign are unlikely to understand the meaning or intent. 




gzt

gzt
16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222050 24-Apr-2024 08:10
The NZ versions have wording similar to this:

https://onlinenzsigns.co.nz/products/notice-no-hawkers-do-door-knockers-no-door-to-door-sales-no-canvassers



You will find more results using some of those keywords

gzt

gzt
16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222051 24-Apr-2024 08:15
Soliciting looks more like this in NZ



although, don't know if that one is still criminal now

Andib
1352 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3222058 24-Apr-2024 08:41
CarrotCoke:

 

Temu, their minimum spend of $40 seem bit too high for me at the moment.

 

 

 

 

FYI if you message the chat bot it will give the option to remove the minimum spend



MikeAqua
7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222084 24-Apr-2024 09:09
gzt: Soliciting looks more like this in NZ



although, don't know if that one is still criminal now

 

Generally legal, unless there is local bylaw prohibiting, it's just called doing business.




Mike

Bung
6334 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3222103 24-Apr-2024 10:06
Solicitors usually wear a suit and take money.

 

 

 

The Consumer sticker should be available at Resene paint shops.

outdoorsnz
660 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222122 24-Apr-2024 11:05
cddt:

 

The people you want to deter with a "no soliciting" sign are unlikely to understand the meaning or intent. 

 

 

I had a gang guy knock on the door collecting money for the local school... Yeah right.

