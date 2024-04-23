Hi all

Was wondering if anyone know where we can get the "No Soliciting" signage locally? Looking for a small signage, approx 15cm in width.

I've visited the local Bunnings, Mitre10 and local chinese dollar stores. But with all the various signages available, this particular one does not appear to exist. Surprisingly, there are so many various "No Junk Mail" signage.

Checking online, it seems its available on Aliexpress, but not for the size I like. Temu, their minimum spend of $40 seem bit too high for me at the moment.

As yes, Im aware many dont respect the sign. But at least its up there, and for those who will respect it, at least it will save a little bit of their time.

Thank you!