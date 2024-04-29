Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SerjTank

#312571 29-Apr-2024 00:00
The other day, when grading some written assignments from my students, I noticed that some submissions had a kind of 'tint' behind the text: see the first picture below:

 

 

 

EDIT: I forgot to mention that this is cannot be seen when looking directly a monitor, but from the side, and when taken in an image, it's plain to see.

 

 

 

 

So I checked another, and it wasn't there:

 

 

Then I checked another, and noticed that some of the text had this tint and even some white highlighting to it:

 

 

 

 

I tried using several monitors, and was able to see it on all of these. I then tried generating some text from ChatGPT, and pasting it into a Google Document but wasn't able to reproduce this tint.

 

 

 

I'm wondering - is this kind of like a 'tracer' for when text is copied from a generative AI source?

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3223840 29-Apr-2024 00:17
Possibly copy and paste with formatting included. May or may not be from any particular source. It could be something as mundane as some text written in Word vs other text in Google Docs.

 

Monkeying about with display angles shouldn't be necessary and doesn't mean anything much in particular. 

 

It's hardly a conclusive test; selecting 'paste plain text only' will completely eliminate such traces if that's even what they are.


 
 
 
 

gehenna
  #3223900 29-Apr-2024 09:05
Copy/paste from ChatGPT has formatting included by default.  Has to be pasted without formatting to get plain text.  It's not a secret solution to identifying generated content, just identifying people who don't know how to copy and paste content from one place to another without including formatting.  It could just as easily be content they wrote elsewhere and had a similar paste formatting.  It doesn't necessarily mean it's AI, and "AI detectors" in general are snakeoil btw.  I kinda worry for your students now 😂

cddt
  #3224016 29-Apr-2024 10:07
I see the use of the American spelling "mom" - please ensure you deduct a mark for that. :) 




networkn
Networkn
  #3224017 29-Apr-2024 10:10
cddt:

 

I see the use of the American spelling "mom" - please ensure you deduct a mark for that. :) 

 

 

I don't think I've ever seen a kid in NZ spell like that, makes me think at least part of it was copied from an American site of some form or another.

 

 

cddt
  #3224037 29-Apr-2024 11:00
networkn:

 

I don't think I've ever seen a kid in NZ spell like that, makes me think at least part of it was copied from an American site of some form or another.

 

 

You would be surprised at how quickly the influence of US-centric social media is changing the spoken and written language of teenagers. Anecdotally there has been quite a noticeable shift in the last 10 years, and this has accelerated in the last 5. 




floydbloke
  #3224087 29-Apr-2024 11:13
I was in a meeting the other day and a NZ born participant addressed the rest of us as "y'all".

 

Whatever happened to "youse"?




wellygary
  #3224089 29-Apr-2024 11:20
cddt:

 

I see the use of the American spelling "mom" - please ensure you deduct a mark for that. :) 

 

 

I would bet money that one came out of an AI model, 

 

Its use of language is very stilted, it repeats things that don't need repeating,

 

"His dad works at a stable job, his family is a form of a stable family structure."  is very clumsy, and while grammatically fine, is  very wordy ... ( which is a common AI giveaway ) 



Behodar
  #3224091 29-Apr-2024 11:25
cddt:

 

I see the use of the American spelling "mom" - please ensure you deduct a mark for that. :) 

 

 

I see "math" in there as well.

networkn
Networkn
  #3224094 29-Apr-2024 11:27
floydbloke:

 

Whatever happened to "youse"?

 

 

Don't we get enough sheep jokes as it is?

 

I didn't even manage to get out of the airport in Brisbane without one being made at my expense last month!

 

 

Bung
  #3224098 29-Apr-2024 11:33
wellygary:

 

"His dad works at a stable job, his family is a form of a stable family structure."  is very clumsy, and while grammatically fine, is  very wordy ... ( which is a common AI giveaway ) 

 

 

If his father is a stable hand and they live in a barn how do they afford to send their son to an English public school where they play basketball?

