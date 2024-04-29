The other day, when grading some written assignments from my students, I noticed that some submissions had a kind of 'tint' behind the text: see the first picture below:
EDIT: I forgot to mention that this is cannot be seen when looking directly a monitor, but from the side, and when taken in an image, it's plain to see.
So I checked another, and it wasn't there:
Then I checked another, and noticed that some of the text had this tint and even some white highlighting to it:
I tried using several monitors, and was able to see it on all of these. I then tried generating some text from ChatGPT, and pasting it into a Google Document but wasn't able to reproduce this tint.
I'm wondering - is this kind of like a 'tracer' for when text is copied from a generative AI source?