Last year New World ran a promotion where you could redeem stickers to get various pots and pans from the MasterChef range. They seemed pretty decent quality (even allowing for their claimed "RRP"). I was able to pick up the roasting dish, the non-stick frypan and the non-stick wok which were nice additions to my collection.

I've been meticulous about their care - nothing remotely metallic goes anywhere near them. I wash them by hand (not in the dishwasher) and even go so far as to take out the scrubbing brush and scourer from the sink beforehand, so I'm only using a soft sponge to clean them out. But last week I noticed that there was a spot about the size of a 50c piece on the side of the frypan where the non-stick coating had peeled away.

Ordinarily I'd be taking it back to the retailer for a replacement under the CGA. But as it was a promotion via New World, it seems a bit trickier. I think the CGA covers it (at least, from what I can gather on the Consumer website), as the CGA includes gifts with purchase (which is what I would classify this as). Trouble is, I never kept the receipt - I never expected to have an issue where I would need to prove that I "bought" it.

Has anyone had any success with this kind of CGA claim before?