Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCGA - MasterChef frypan "bought" through New World sticker promotion
Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312584 29-Apr-2024 15:28
Send private message

Last year New World ran a promotion where you could redeem stickers to get various pots and pans from the MasterChef range.  They seemed pretty decent quality (even allowing for their claimed "RRP").  I was able to pick up the roasting dish, the non-stick frypan and the non-stick wok which were nice additions to my collection.

 

I've been meticulous about their care - nothing remotely metallic goes anywhere near them. I wash them by hand (not in the dishwasher) and even go so far as to take out the scrubbing brush and scourer from the sink beforehand, so I'm only using a soft sponge to clean them out.  But last week I noticed that there was a spot about the size of a 50c piece on the side of the frypan where the non-stick coating had peeled away.

 

Ordinarily I'd be taking it back to the retailer for a replacement under the CGA.  But as it was a promotion via New World, it seems a bit trickier.  I think the CGA covers it (at least, from what I can gather on the Consumer website), as the CGA includes gifts with purchase (which is what I would classify this as).  Trouble is, I never kept the receipt - I never expected to have an issue where I would need to prove that I "bought" it.

 

Has anyone had any success with this kind of CGA claim before?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
RunningMan
8870 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224211 29-Apr-2024 15:37
Send private message

You're correct that it applies - it would probably be an exchange (sticker for pot).

 

 

acquire,—

 

 

(a) in relation to goods, means obtain by way of gift, purchase, or exchange; and also means take on lease, hire, or hire purchase:

 

https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1993/0091/latest/whole.html#DLM311058 

 

However, it's probably reasonable to provide some proof it came from New World. Have you got bank transactions or something that show you buying all the sticker products from New World?

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
turtleattacks
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3224213 29-Apr-2024 15:44
Send private message

These pots and pans are known to be absolutely rubbish and made out of twigs. We didn't even bother with the promotion this time. 

 

Also any non-stick surfacing never seems to last for us, even if we buy the "Pro" Tefal range. 

I ended up buying a carbon steel frying pan and learnt to season it. 

Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224214 29-Apr-2024 15:49
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

You're correct that it applies - it would probably be an exchange (sticker for pot).

 

 

acquire,—

 

(a) in relation to goods, means obtain by way of gift, purchase, or exchange; and also means take on lease, hire, or hire purchase:

 

https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1993/0091/latest/whole.html#DLM311058 

 

However, it's probably reasonable to provide some proof it came from New World. Have you got bank transactions or something that show you buying all the sticker products from New World?

 

 

That's what I figured.

 

I think the pans they supplied were exclusive to New World.  Up to a point, it seems self-evident that they were "purchased" from New World.



RunningMan
8870 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224215 29-Apr-2024 15:52
Send private message

The issue will also be how long they are expected to last.  Are they cheap junk which doesn't last or are they high end that should get years of use.

Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224216 29-Apr-2024 15:56
Send private message

Even a "cheapie" from KMart should be expected to last more than a year.  This was marketed as high-end cookware (regardless of its actual quality), so I would expect it to last more than a year or two (it's been almost a year, I think).

Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224217 29-Apr-2024 15:58
Send private message

The tricky part is I'm guessing that New World don't keep these in stock (it was a limited-time promotion).  So what do they "refund" here? The pro-rata value of the stickers?  The RRP of the pan?

turtleattacks
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3224218 29-Apr-2024 16:03
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

The tricky part is I'm guessing that New World don't keep these in stock (it was a limited-time promotion).  So what do they "refund" here? The pro-rata value of the stickers?  The RRP of the pan?

 



They registered their RRP to be ridiculous pricing, whereas you can get it for half the price or less when Briscoes is doing their rare sales. 

 

So it's a problem that their legal team would have an answer for already. 

I would think a pro-rated refund would be somewhat fair, the $120 is probably expected to last 3 years and they should just refund you the calculated rate. 

 

 

 

 Promo graphics 3




networkn
Networkn
32170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224226 29-Apr-2024 16:26
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 



They registered their RRP to be ridiculous pricing, whereas you can get it for half the price or less when Briscoes is doing their rare sales. 

 

So it's a problem that their legal team would have an answer for already. 

I would think a pro-rated refund would be somewhat fair, the $120 is probably expected to last 3 years and they should just refund you the calculated rate. 

 

 

 

 Promo graphics 3

 

 

 

 

That is correct, they should refund you $120, being the claimed full value of the item no longer fit for purpose or that didn't last a 'reasonable' time.

 

$120 of New World Vouchers would be a reasonable idea. 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224234 29-Apr-2024 16:41
Send private message

Without proof of purchase, whether that's money or rewards or the NW coupon scheme, you're probably out of luck. I find non-stick coatings last a year or so even on the expensive tefal pans, but they shouldn't flake off.

Dial111
972 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3224252 29-Apr-2024 17:59
Send private message

pretty clear going of this https://www.newworld.co.nz/masterchef that theres a 2 year warranty on these products, cant see any issues taking it back to new world

johno1234
2655 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224280 29-Apr-2024 19:04
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

These pots and pans are known to be absolutely rubbish and made out of twigs. We didn't even bother with the promotion this time. 

 

Also any non-stick surfacing never seems to last for us, even if we buy the "Pro" Tefal range. 

I ended up buying a carbon steel frying pan and learnt to season it. 

 

 

I've never managed to get that to work even close to a new non stick pan. It is one of life's great pleasures to have a breakfast fry-up in a newish non stick pan and have eggs, bacon and whatever else just slide off the pan onto a plate. Then wipe the pan with a soapy cloth (make sure it has cooled down first) then rinse and put away. 

 

However they just don't last forever. Sadly even quite good pans lose their non stickiness after a number of years and they simply have to be recycled and replaced. It's totally worth it.

 

 

turtleattacks
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3224281 29-Apr-2024 19:07
Send private message

Totally agree, it takes more thought when cooking. Although maybe if you heat up the pan hotter, it might be more 'non-stick'. You don't need to baby these pans without the non-stick as they can take high heat as well as metal utensils. 

 

Do they get recycled? I feel bad for throwing our ones away to add into landfill. 

timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224331 29-Apr-2024 19:39
Send private message

Frying pans can be recycled. I take them to a scrap metal place / metal recycler.

mattwnz
20013 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224335 29-Apr-2024 20:02
Send private message

I just stick to stainless steel. I would have thought that they would have given you some sort of receipt when you exchange the stickers for the product.  It is likely they would just swap it for another.

Handle9
11127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224336 29-Apr-2024 20:16
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

I just stick to stainless steel. I would have thought that they would have given you some sort of receipt when you exchange the stickers for the product.  It is likely they would just swap it for another.

 

 

You wouldn't generally use a stainless pan for the same thing you'd use a non-stick pan. It's a different tool for a different job.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright