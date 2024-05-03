I am currently on an iEA. My colleague recently mentioned that he had joined the union (PSA). I am a newbie to this whole world of the unions and collective agreements.
The collective agreement says you will get X increase in salary in July. Obviously my IEA doesn't have anything, other than the standard "performance review" clauses.
What I can't get my head around is that you can "jump ship" and get on a collective even without your employer's agreement. How would the employ be able to budget for such a situation, where suddenly they need to find X amount of money because people have moved across from their IEAs?