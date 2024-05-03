The conditions of collective agreements will vary from workplace to workplace, even within a sector. I work in local government, and I belong to the PSA. But the conditions in my workplace are not as favourable as at a similar council (and may be more favourable than some others).

The point of a union is the collective bargaining power - the more people that join, the more power they have to set expectations of their employer. This is a principal reason why the governments of Labour and National in the 80s and 90s made significant strides to remove the power of unions with the introduction of the Employment Contracts Act - it makes the situation more favourable to employers, drives down costs of employment, and improves the economic return to business. If a significant majority of the workforce is unionised then they can make more demands of the employer (under the threat of collective action such as a strike, perhaps). It's largely a numbers game - the more people you have, the better chance you have of bargaining for better conditions.

In my experience, the general conditions offered under legislation are enough for most people so they don't see the value in joining a union. They figure they can save themselves some dollars (and to be fair, the fees can be substantial when you're not earning very much to begin with), and get by with what the legislation guarantees (minimum paid holidays, public holidays, sick days, meal breaks etc). I see it a little differently. I joined the union because it supports others who may not be able to support themselves. I also see it as a backstop against a repeat of what happened in the 80s and 90s, where unions were broken apart and employee benefits reduced.

As for how the employer manages the cost, I'm not sure. In my workplace, the union negotiates for the collective agreement, but the salary scales apply to all staff regardless. Any changes in remuneration are applied to union members 6 weeks ahead of those on individual agreements (the "union advantage"). So there's no big salary jump for those on a collective vs individual agreement, just "first dibs". And while an individual can negotiate different terms with the employer, in practice they will be receiving substantially the same terms as the collective, so the employer benefits from having to negotiate "once" with the union, rather than over 500 times with each individual.