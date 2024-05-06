Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicUSA reshipper for kids tablet 2024
timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312670 6-May-2024 21:50
Send private message

Can anyone recommend a reliable and reasonably priced reshipper for a Kindle Fire kids 10-inch tablet? I usually use Planet Express but their cheapest shipping price is about US$68 with insurance. That's half the price of the tablet.

Shipitto looked to be a little bit cheaper, US$45 for their own carrier, $55 for USPS, if they'll take lithium batteries. Youshop don't even seem to send anything with a lithium battery except by boat.

Reshipping has gotten super expensive. I might end up getting it at a higher price in the UK since a relative can send it fairly cheaply.

 

NB: this is complete. Have a look at the feedback on MyUS on page 2 - they're pretty good.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
mentalinc
3247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3227219 6-May-2024 22:05
Send private message

https://www.myus.com/ - Referral link, They have an online calculator you can use used them twice to ship pool chemicals




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79363 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227220 6-May-2024 22:12
Send private message

Note that a Fire tablet doesn't use Google Play Store. It will have a US-only Amazon App Store and some apps won't be available here - while apps you expect to be available here won't be on the US store.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227221 6-May-2024 22:19
Send private message

freitasm:

Note that a Fire tablet doesn't use Google Play Store. It will have a US-only Amazon App Store and some apps won't be available here - while apps you expect to be available here won't be on the US store.



Thanks, it's an upgrade from an older fire tablet. They're great for kids.



timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227222 6-May-2024 22:25
Send private message

mentalinc:

https://www.myus.com/ - Referral link, They have an online calculator you can use used them twice to ship pool chemicals



They have better prices, thanks! I'll use your referral link if I use them. I contacted them to ask about shipping lithium batteries in tablets.

old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227486 7-May-2024 19:24
Send private message

https://www.amazon.com/Upgraded-Android-Included-Octa-Core-Parental/dp/B0CFTYRVL5 




Regards,

Old3eyes

old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227487 7-May-2024 19:27
Send private message

I posted the above from my Android tablet which didn't give me the option to post the url correctly.




Regards,

Old3eyes

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227489 7-May-2024 19:30
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestion, but we specifically want a kindle fire for kids. The interface is easy, it gives them age appropriate content for not a bad fee, and the hardware is moderately priced. Shipping is the only problem. I used MyUS which was suggested above. Shipping will be about $30 plus a $30 "dangerous goods" fee.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227564 8-May-2024 08:42
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Thanks for the suggestion, but we specifically want a kindle fire for kids. The interface is easy, it gives them age appropriate content for not a bad fee, and the hardware is moderately priced. Shipping is the only problem. I used MyUS which was suggested above. Shipping will be about $30 plus a $30 "dangerous goods" fee.

 

 

That was the Fire tablet for kids which is what  I thought you were after.  

 

Kids Tablet 10 inch




Regards,

Old3eyes

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227573 8-May-2024 09:01
Send private message

Nah it's this one. The one you link to is a generic tablet rather than a Kindle Fire

noroad
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3227798 8-May-2024 11:14
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Note that a Fire tablet doesn't use Google Play Store. It will have a US-only Amazon App Store and some apps won't be available here - while apps you expect to be available here won't be on the US store.

 

 

 

 

You can side load the play store, I have this on my US bought Kindle Fire tablets and have had no issues.

noroad
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3227799 8-May-2024 11:15
Send private message

timmmay: Can anyone recommend a reliable and reasonably priced reshipper for a Kindle Fire kids 10-inch tablet? I usually use Planet Express but their cheapest shipping price is about US$68 with insurance. That's half the price of the tablet.

Shipitto looked to be a little bit cheaper, US$45 for their own carrier, $55 for USPS, if they'll take lithium batteries. Youshop don't even seem to send anything with a lithium battery except by boat.

Reshipping has gotten super expensive. I might end up getting it at a higher price in the UK since a relative can send it fairly cheaply.

 

 

 

I use the NZ post https://www.nzpost.co.nz/tools/you-shop service to do walmart orders, its normally $40/50 a time

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227818 8-May-2024 12:06
Send private message

The Youshop website seems to say anything with a lithium battery must go via sea shipping. I don't think that was the case in the past.

old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227881 8-May-2024 12:58
Send private message

timmmay: Nah it's this one. The one you link to is a generic tablet rather than a Kindle Fire

 

Thanx.  Strange that they ship free all the other kids ones but not this one. Does some one here in NZ have rights to it??




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79363 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227882 8-May-2024 13:02
Send private message

Fire is an Amazon brand - like Amazon Fire TV. They just target US-only customers with their tablets at the moment, that's all.

 

The other one you posted is just a no-brand tablet.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227885 8-May-2024 13:22
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Fire is an Amazon brand - like Amazon Fire TV. They just target US-only customers with their tablets at the moment, that's all.

 

The other one you posted is just a no-brand tablet.

 

 

Yes you're correct.  PB Tech used to sell Amazon tablets in NZ but it looks like they have gone.  I bought one from them about 3 years ago .  Worst tablet I ever owned. Gave it to my bro in law last year.  It was ok for what he wanted it for. PriceSpy shows Mighty Ape and Parallel  Imports have Amazon tablets bit not this one. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 ReviewÂ 
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright