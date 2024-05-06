Can anyone recommend a reliable and reasonably priced reshipper for a Kindle Fire kids 10-inch tablet? I usually use Planet Express but their cheapest shipping price is about US$68 with insurance. That's half the price of the tablet.



Shipitto looked to be a little bit cheaper, US$45 for their own carrier, $55 for USPS, if they'll take lithium batteries. Youshop don't even seem to send anything with a lithium battery except by boat.



Reshipping has gotten super expensive. I might end up getting it at a higher price in the UK since a relative can send it fairly cheaply.

NB: this is complete. Have a look at the feedback on MyUS on page 2 - they're pretty good.