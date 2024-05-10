We have been warned of possible power disruptions due to low generation and high demand in the last couple of days. Add to this the prospect of new EV charging requirements as households move from ICE to EV transportation. New data centres are being built all over the country, including Microsoft Azure and AWS regions.
With less snow, our lakes might have less water than needed for full power generation.
Should New Zealand at least investigate and plan to use nuclear power plants to provide power, replace gas, coal and diesel, and provide a backup for hydro?