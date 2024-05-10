It does not help that we have about 750MW down for maintenance at the moment, I would have thought maintenance would have been done in the warmer months when less power is needed.



NZ does need to invest in its infrastructure, I can’t see too many more hydro dams going in, wind is not as green as you think and solar is a long way off being a viable candidate.



The next thing we should do is waste to energy, a friend of mines, brother-in-law converts coal stations in the UK to burn rubbish, apparently it is cleaner than coal by a long shot, it gets so hot in the furnace it just disintegrates most things.



I saw something on the internet a few days ago ( so it must be true ) that Singapore has four waste to energy plants for a good chank of its electricity generation.



As much as I don’t like it I think we will have to go nuclear in our lifetime, I have heard of these small floating plants that they anchor off shore and run a cable, I think this is a good idea, have more smaller ones rather than one or two large ones.

John