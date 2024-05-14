Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Examples of brain dead software design
#312749 14-May-2024 11:29
I'll start- we just got a few Sky Pods in today and you have to use the TVNZ+ app for TV1 and 2. That's annoying but...

 

Opening the TVNZ+ app, they have created their own keyboard instead of using the system one. They also have no way to scan a QR code and log in through another device. So I can't use the Google TV app on my phone to directly input my email and password, and I have to do it with the remote. Which is fine, but my passwords are all auto generated by the password manager, and contain lower case, capitals, numbers and symbols. I made a mistake entering it in about 3 times before wanting to throw the remote out the window lol. Why not just use the system keyboard like every other app?

 

Any one else find design choices in apps that drive you up the wall?

  #3230210 14-May-2024 11:30
My recurring bugbear - mobile app forms asking for an email address that popup a keyboard without @



  #3230234 14-May-2024 12:12
The (now obsolete) "Z EV Charging" app was terrible for not natively supporting password managers, but the worst was that it wouldn't even allow you to paste a copied password into the box!!

You'd have to manually type out the password, which was a bit of a chore as experienced by @baabits.

Now that this particular app has been superceded by the "Z" app, it's a lot smoother sailing.

  #3230241 14-May-2024 12:33
Frank Energy when you want to check your account. You are taken to the first screen to enter your email and then it takes you to another screen to put your password in, i am sure they will tell you it is for security but why are you the only ones to do it. 




Common sense is not as common as you think.



  #3230245 14-May-2024 12:44
Mehrts:

 

The (now obsolete) "Z EV Charging" app was terrible for not natively supporting password managers, but the worst was that it wouldn't even allow you to paste a copied password into the box!!

You'd have to manually type out the password, which was a bit of a chore as experienced by @baabits.

Now that this particular app has been superceded by the "Z" app, it's a lot smoother sailing.

 

 

Ive found multiple websites/apps have this 'feature' when i'm using my phone.   Why on earth do you prevent people pasting a password in????  The other fields do allow pasting, so it has to be a deliberate design decision.

  #3230246 14-May-2024 12:45
Not really answering the question, but this is why I'm slowly changing any passwords that are needed for TV's etc to a passphrase, rather than password. My default is three words with two characters and one number.

Unless they're stupid enough to have a very low character limit, then I'm sticking with random characters.

  #3230267 14-May-2024 14:24
I hate the websites that reject passwords like T%hB*cF

 

Surly in this era it is easy to detect that that is a highly random password, and insistence that it be changed to one including a number is not only annoying for the user, but decreases the number of possible passwords that would need to be covered in a brute force attack.

  #3230270 14-May-2024 14:36
Scott3:

 

I hate the websites that reject passwords like T%hB*cF

 

Surly in this era it is easy to detect that that is a highly random password, and insistence that it be changed to one including a number is not only annoying for the user, but decreases the number of possible passwords that would need to be covered in a brute force attack.

 

 

 

 

"Make sure your password includes at least 8 characters, a capital letter, and a number but don't make it THAT secure."

 
 
 
 

  #3230319 14-May-2024 14:47
Scott3:

 

I hate the websites that reject passwords like T%hB*cF

 

Surly in this era it is easy to detect that that is a highly random password, and insistence that it be changed to one including a number is not only annoying for the user, but decreases the number of possible passwords that would need to be covered in a brute force attack.

 

 

They should be hashing the password so they never store it on their system anyway.  So why would they reject that password?

  #3230321 14-May-2024 14:48
The ThreeNow app on Amazon Firestick devices drives me up the wall.  Every time they make a change to it they break it on this platform.  Normally a few weeks later they fix it but they don't seem to learn from the experience - perhaps they just don't care...

  #3230374 14-May-2024 15:11
Chills:

 

"Make sure your password includes at least 8 characters, a capital letter, and a number but don't make it THAT secure."

 

 

Make sure your password includes a special character but we're not going to tell you which special characters are not acceptable cos we like games.




  #3230376 14-May-2024 15:13
I'll see all your posts and raise you the latest Sonos update.  What a nightmare.

  #3230380 14-May-2024 15:37
gehenna:

 

I'll see all your posts and raise you the latest Sonos update.  What a nightmare.

 

 

What about Sonos products in general. Their software and UI is just gross.

  #3230381 14-May-2024 15:44
baabits:

 

I'll start- we just got a few Sky Pods in today and you have to use the TVNZ+ app for TV1 and 2. That's annoying but...

 

Opening the TVNZ+ app, they have created their own keyboard instead of using the system one. They also have no way to scan a QR code and log in through another device. So I can't use the Google TV app on my phone to directly input my email and password, and I have to do it with the remote. Which is fine, but my passwords are all auto generated by the password manager, and contain lower case, capitals, numbers and symbols. I made a mistake entering it in about 3 times before wanting to throw the remote out the window lol. Why not just use the system keyboard like every other app?

 

Any one else find design choices in apps that drive you up the wall?

 

 

 

 

The worst thing is when they do an app update and you have to login again, or you have been logged out for some reason. It is a hassle to then find the password and retype it in again. 

  #3230386 14-May-2024 15:52
mattwnz:

 

The worst thing is when they do an app update and you have to login again, or you have been logged out for some reason. It is a hassle to then find the password and retype it in again. 

 

 

Google TV had a brain dead thing where they asked you to type your google password into the system, while everyone is sitting round waiting for the movie to start or whatever it is , as well as making a note of your password perhaps?

 

They seem to have moved on to approving these things on your phone which then magically tells the TV it can go ahead.




  #3230426 14-May-2024 16:28
elpenguino:

 

Make sure your password includes a special character but we're not going to tell you which special characters are not acceptable cos we like games.

 

 

I got this one the other day ..

 

"Please choose a strong password which includes upper and lower case characters, numbers and special characters"....

 

"********************"

 

"Sorry your password cannot be longer than 16 characters"

 

Go figure

 

 

