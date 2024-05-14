I'll start- we just got a few Sky Pods in today and you have to use the TVNZ+ app for TV1 and 2. That's annoying but...

Opening the TVNZ+ app, they have created their own keyboard instead of using the system one. They also have no way to scan a QR code and log in through another device. So I can't use the Google TV app on my phone to directly input my email and password, and I have to do it with the remote. Which is fine, but my passwords are all auto generated by the password manager, and contain lower case, capitals, numbers and symbols. I made a mistake entering it in about 3 times before wanting to throw the remote out the window lol. Why not just use the system keyboard like every other app?

Any one else find design choices in apps that drive you up the wall?