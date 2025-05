freitasm: qwertee: Had to take a photo of my Drivers License to activate my Wise account. I did comply as I wanted the service.



But that is a different thing really. They have to comply with financial legislation.



The piercing shop on thcotherchand wants to make sure you are able to consent. Even so, keeping a photo is not OK. How do they manage it? Keep on the employee's phone? No security?

These type of reputable chain store piercing places Ive been to use a motorola handheld that you use to scroll through and fill out a very very long form with applicants details, consenters details (in my case parent of the 5 year old), then pages of terms and conditions to which you press on an accept button a lot of times (they really push the point of checking the consent, the ramifications of what piercings have etc etc.

At the time, they then take a pic of the ID using that handheld.

I did mention to another parent (we went with friends), that this was all a bit tedious trying to type into the handheld with a supplied stylus for the info being requested and sureley in this day and age they could have used a tablet. (mind you someone might steal the tablet as opposed to the motorola handheld that certainly didnt look like a phone).

Understandable they want a copy of ID for the consentor incase of the usual ramifications for "under age" getting a few holes without parent knowledge and then the parent comes barging down to the mall....cue the proof from the store.

I noticed they did check multiple times about consent to the person getting the piercing and the consentor, both in the paperwork and in person.

I didnt bother to check how long they keep info for but id say it would be kept as part of their CRM.

Edit: said 5 year old said afterwards (Daddy, we are not coming back here ever again, Im done.)